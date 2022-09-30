Fully lighting Yancey Park, an old-fashioned Christmas event at the historic Smyrna Church and free carriage rides are planned to be among the additions to Searcy’s Holiday of Lights this year, according to committee Chairwoman Kristi Thurmon.

Thurmon requested and received $48,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday to help with the Holiday of Lights’ $62,500 budget. She said that $14,500 has been raised so far in sponsorships, while it is hoped that $20,000 can be raised.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.