Fully lighting Yancey Park, an old-fashioned Christmas event at the historic Smyrna Church and free carriage rides are planned to be among the additions to Searcy’s Holiday of Lights this year, according to committee Chairwoman Kristi Thurmon.
Thurmon requested and received $48,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday to help with the Holiday of Lights’ $62,500 budget. She said that $14,500 has been raised so far in sponsorships, while it is hoped that $20,000 can be raised.
“We have been meeting every month since February working on this to make it even bigger and better this year,” Thurmon said. “This year, we want to add a few things like merchandise and free carriage rides downtown and things like that.”
Some of the new things for 2022 will be a lighted three-dimensional courthouse display that was included in a $75,000 funding request the commission approved in May. “That is being made right now,” Thurmon said.
“We want to fully light Yancey Park this year,” she said. “Because of our huge display we are getting of the courthouse in Berryhill [Park], we are going to be able to move a few displays from Berryhill Park over to Yancey Park. We did a couple of things in Yancey Park last year. They lit the archways over the bridges.
“We’re going to have an event at Smyrna Church, so it’s going to be an old-time Christmas event. We’re going to have Christmas carols and handbells, and we’re excited about that.”
Thurmon said that “a letters to Santa campaign” also has been added “and this has been our biggest draw on sponsorships; everybody seems to want to sponsor this. When kids write in to Santa, we’re going to send them a letter back, so all of our sponsors will be able to have an offer in that letter that goes back to the kids.”
One of the biggest things the Holiday of Lights Committee wanted to do was offer memorabilia, according to Thurmon. “They remember Holiday of Lights from the ‘90s when you could buy ornaments, shirts and mugs and things like that.”
Commissioner Rees Jones said he found an old Holiday of Lights sweatshirt and bought it, but he let someone borrow it and they never gave it back. “And I am ticked about it,” Jones said. “But that’s why I love that you all are bringing the T-shirts back and the sweatshirts and whatever else you will because I think this is huge for Searcy. We’ve got the notoriety going.”
Thurmon said there are also “the normal things” that are coming back along with extras that were added last year. “The craft fair is coming back to Carmichael this year. We weren’t able to have it last year because of COVID. We are going to do a lighting ceremony at Berryhill. Since we are having that cool new display, we want to have the lighting ceremony at Berryhill instead of downtown this year.
“Jolly Jubilee will be on December the 3rd, and there are so many things that happen at Jolly Jubilee.” She said these include her favorite and commission and committee member Tommy Centola’s favorite, the World Championship Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off. Centola was a judge last year for the event.
The Holiday of Lights Christmas Parade will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m, starting at Spring Park and ending at Berryhill Park, and the Berry Merry Christmas at Berryhill event will be Dec. 10, Thurmon said. The Berryhill Park event “is where we bring out all the Disney princesses and ‘Toy Story’ characters and just have a fun day in the park for the kids. They can come and meet Santa there.”
Thurmon said if the committee raises more money in sponsorships that would be less money than what they would be need from the A&P Commission. She said the costs include labor for putting up all the lights downtown and security, which is $8,500.
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said “Christmas starts” Monday with workers beginning to put up lights. He received approval from the commission to hire two employees to put up lights with unused funds from a prior amount of $20,000 that was approved to hire seasonal workers. Of that amount, Parsons said right under $9,000 was used and $11,148.80 was left over.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Thurmon if she had any idea how many people the Holiday of Lights attracts to Searcy. She said she estimates 75,000 over the six-week period. “It’s actually eight weeks since it starts the first week of November with the open houses around town, all the businesses,” she said.
“It’s hard to put a number on it. We can put a number on the events that we hold for sure and then the First Assembly of God Church [Living Nativity location sponsored by church] can give us a number, but those are the only ones we have actual numbers on so we’re really estimating as far as how many people come to all the church events that we promote and how many go to the Christmas for Kids. We rely on them to tell us how many people come.”
Howell said the way he looks at 75,000 total attendance is “that’s the equivalent of us having a [Arkansas] Razorback [football] game in Searcy. That many people coming into town spending money is worth the investment in my opinion.”
Last year’s Holiday of Lights Christmas Parade, according to Thurmon, also was the biggest one in a decade “and so we’re hoping to just build on that and keep going.”
While the committee is looking to add several attractions to the event, a couple will be going away.
The bus ride tours that were offered last year during Holiday of Lights won’t be offered this year, Thurmon said. She said she thinks it was a really good idea and some people got to go on the bus rides to see the historic parts of town that were decorated for Christmas “but for the money we weren’t able to recoup our costs for the buses with the tickets, so we dropped that this year.”
Centola added that the house decorating contest will not be held this year because of the low response last year. Thurmon said she thinks it’s the expense because it costs a lot of money to decorate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.