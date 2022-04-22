A 45-year-old McRae man accused of fleeing from White County deputies in a pursuit that lasted around an hour while pulling a stolen trailer, ramming a patrol vehicle and fighting with law enforcement was sentenced to more than eight years in prison last week.
Michael Dale Robertson pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court on April 11 to class D felony aggravated assault, two counts of class D felony battery in the second degree, class D felony fleeing and class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree.
Charges of class D felony theft by receiving and class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree were nolle prossed. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to class C felony theft of property. Robertson was given concurrent sentences totaling 100 months, with 78 days of time served.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the sheriff’s office, Robertson drove by a deputy parked on Peanut Ridge Road on March 20, 2021, around 4:50 a.m. at “a high rate of speed” while pulling a trailer with a pickup. He reportedly would not pull over and during the next hour “traveled into oncoming lanes of traffic and failed to yield at multiple stop signs, creating a substantial danger of death or injury to others on the roadway.”
After turning onto a dead-end road, Robertson made a U-turn at the end of the road and drove into the front of Patrol Sgt. Kyle Williams’ vehicle, Ellis wrote, before driving “into a nearby wood line” and becoming stuck.
Robertson reportedly would not get out of the vehicle, which also had his teenaged stepson in it, and scratched Williams on the face, “causing an injury to Sgt. Williams’ right eye,” when deputies attempted to remove him.
Deputy Steven Seitz delivered several “pain compliance strikes,” but Robertson kept resisting, Ellis wrote, even when he was taken to the ground. The officers reportedly were able to place him under arrest after deploying a Taser.
In addition to Williams’ eye injury, Seitz reportedly broke his hand during the altercation and was treated at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room.
The trailer had been reported stolen to the North Little Rock Police Department.
The other theft incident occurred March 10, 2020. According to the affidavit written by Deputy Paul McIntosh, a report was taken from a resident on KOA Road about a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, valued at $20,000, being stolen from his shop. Through surveillance video, Robertson and his vehicle were identified.
In another case, former Bald Knob Police Chief Erek Lynn Balentine, 37, of Kensett was given five years of probation after pleading guilty last week in a negotiated deal to class D felony stalking in the first degree, class A misdemeanor harassing communications and class A misdemeanor violation of domestic order of protection. An unclassified felony charge of unlawful possession of depressants/stimulants was dropped.
According to the affidavit written by sheriff’s office Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows, the alleged victim reported that Balentine had called her March 15, 2021, from a blocked number and said he was going to “shoot himself over the phone so she could hear the gunshot.” Then, on May 8, he reportedly showed up at her residence on Velvet Ridge Road, threatened her male guests, “made suicidal threats and then took a handful of what appeared to be prescription pills out a medicine bottle and left.”
He did that despite an order of protection against him, Meadows wrote, and drove off in an unsafe manner. On the phone with the alleged victim, he reportedly “was gagging and indicating ‘it was getting dark’ and told her he was dying.” Videos he sent her reportedly showed him driving at speeds up to 110 mph.
When Balentine was found, he reportedly said that he had taken “a mouthful of white Altoid mints out of a prescription bottle in front of” the alleged victim, and had gone to the alleged victim’s workplace a couple of weeks earlier “to make her talk to him.”
The alleged victim reportedly said that at her place of business May 10, Balentine was “pushing and shoving her in the parking lot and trying to force her to give him a hug.” She reportedly fled into the building, but Balentine “pushed his way in the door and refused to leave unless she returned to talk to him.”
She reportedly had received “hundreds of calls and messages” from Balentine since Feb. 8, which included “digital pictures of cemeteries, a photo of her mother’s camper with an indirect threat to burn it down, suicidal messages and video recordings, and admissions of at-risk behavior that had repeatedly caused the victim anxiety, fear and loss of sleep.”
Balentine was promoted to police chief from assistant chief in Bald Knob on Jan. 1, 2015, and resigned that September after his personal vehicle was burned in his driveway. After being investigated for arson, he pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to a stolen firearm charge in Little Rock federal court concerning a shotgun that was donated to be auctioned and was sentenced in 2016 to six months of house arrest and three years of probation.
Balentine’s truck had been set on fire Sept. 14 and “2 Amendment” spray-painted on both sides, in reference to some issues the city was having with open-carry advocates. Balentine was ordered to pay restitution in federal court after receiving a total of $12,986.71 from insurance claims related to the fire.
The stolen firearm charge arose during the investigation by the Arkansas State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into the burning of Balentine’s vehicle.
Balentine is not allowed to serve in law enforcement or possess a firearm.
