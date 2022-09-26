A Searcy 41-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on Old Railroad Road between Kensett and West Point on Friday night.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane near Tucker Road when a 2002 Dodge traveling westbound on Old Railroad Road collided with him around 8:23 p.m. The vehicle came to a stop still facing west in the westbound lane, while Dixon was facing north on the north side of the road near the Dodge.
