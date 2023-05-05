All eight of Bald Knob’s police officers will be receiving 400 hours of online training per year from PoliceOne Academy.
The Bald Knob City Council agreed Monday to pay $1,750 for the first year of training, with includes “a $325 setup fee,” Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney said. “So it would be $1,425 every year after that and that would be enough training for all of our officers.”
The training is through Lexipol, which was started in 2003 by two attorneys as “a better, safer way to run a public safety agency.”
Councilman Johnny Hodges made the motion to pay for the training, upon the mayor’s recommendation and Police Chief Larry House’s recommendation to approve it, and it passed unanimously.
Sgt. Brandon Brown told The Daily Citizen after the council meeting that these courses are updated for any new case laws, “whereas the training we get now is stale. It is not updated.” Brown said as far as when the officers can get online and start their courses, he would be finding out more this week about the timeline.
“We have in car laptops,” Brown said. “They have podcasts that we can roll around and listen. It offers 400-plus hours a year but some classes are an hour to four hours.”
He said there is a grant service with it that will help the department submit grants.
Brown also shared a list of courses this program offers. Six of them are on active shooter. Others are about addressing homeless populations, emotional intelligence, anti-bias training, bomb threats in schools, best practices in dangerous canine encounters, campus policing, child abuse and neglect, communications skills, constitutional law, defensive tactics, crowd control, stress management, firearms, fitness and nutrition, hate crimes and human trafficking.
Narcotics courses and a Naloxone course are included. Suicide by cop and the LGBTQ community are a couple of others that are offered. There is also “Yoga For First Responders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.