Purchasing eight police vehicles, in addition to 10 earlier this year, will put the Searcy Police Department’s patrol fleet “in really good shape,” according to Lt. Todd Wells.
Wells said the $391,680 appropriation approved by the Searcy City Council last week will allow “us to phase out older units quicker.” He said those units “tend to break down and/or need maintenance often.”
“It’s a big deal also to the patrol officer that they know they are getting into a unit they can rely on and trust,” he said. “It benefits us as a department and the community we are serving all the way around by getting these new cars sooner rather than later.”
In addition to purchasing the vehicles, the money that the council approved appropriating from the general fund unappropriated reserves to the “police vehicles” fund” also will cover equipping them.
“One major plus is we’ve been told no Dodge Chargers are available on the market next year,” Wells said. “What will be available, we don’t know exactly ... and/or how long it could take to order them or the equipment. The new cars will be equipped with new, up-to-date equipment which we know we have access to ordering and installing in a timely manner.”
In February, the council approved acquiring 10 police vehicles. Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt told the council the police department had about 40 police vehicles on the street at that time.
Wyatt said the department had some that are 2009 models, and one school resource officer was put in a 2005 Impala, and it is not uncommon to get 12 to 14 years out of them, depending on the mechanics of the vehicle. When a car is kept that long, Wyatt said they are “going to have 150,000 miles on them. “
He said his biggest fear is when he has officers in the older vehicles, especially the newer officers, and something happens like a wheel falling off.
“We’ve got good mechanics,” Wyatt said. “We stay on top of them but still you never know when something is going to go wrong.”
Replacing five vehicles yearly is included in the police budget.
Wyatt said the goal is for the department to get a consistent process going for the police car needs.
At the February meeting, Mayor Mat Faulkner said that the cost of seven patrol cars and three administration cars was roughly expected to be $405,921.
