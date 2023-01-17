A 39-year-old staying at a Beebe motel reportedly shot himself in the leg Tuesday morning while threatening the occupants of the next room.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Beebe dispatch received a call of gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn, according to the Beebe Police Department. Officers responded and spoke with witnesses who said that the suspect, identified as James Willie Brasher, came out of a room with a firearm and was screaming at the occupants of the room next to his.
Beebe police said witnesses reported that Brasher had threatened to shoot them and then discharged the firearm, which resulted in a gunshot wound to his right lower leg. The shot reportedly ricocheted off concrete before striking his leg.
Upon arrival, police reportedly noticed several individuals in the parking lot, pointing to one of the rooms where the individual was reportedly shooting the firearm.
A video posted on Facebook captured the incident as it unfolded. It showed a Beebe officer asking Brasher to “open the door, sir.” The officer asked Brasher repeatedly to “come out with your hands up.” Brasher screamed, “I don’t have a firearm!”
When Brasher opened the door, the officer said, “Step out! Step out!” Brasher continued to yell, saying, “This is my wallet!” and some other things that weren’t clear before he was Tased. Four other police officials rushed into the room after the officer who Tased Brasher.
Officers were able to take Brasher into custody and he was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center for treatment and then to the White County jail. Although the Beebe Police Department reported that Brasher is from Stuttgart, the booking report lists his residence as Beebe. He was reportedly had been staying in Beebe since April.
The probable cause affidavit indicates that once Brasher was handcuffed, an officer noticed a small single-action revolver sitting on the nightstand within arm’s reach. A large amount of .22-caliber ammo, a set of metal knuckles, a black tactical vest “similar to what law enforcement would wear” and an assortment of knives and swords also were present.
Brasher reportedly became confrontational with two individuals staying in the next room about “being on the porch.” After the individuals attempted to calm him down, Brasher reportedly retrieved a firearm from inside the room and began pointing it at them. The officer who wrote the report said he was informed Brasher discharged the firearm in their direction and the round/bullet hit the concrete step in front of the room he was staying in.
According to the Beebe Police Department, Brasher is being preliminarily charged with criminal use of prohibited weapon/brass knuckles, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and carrying a weapon. He is on the current jail roster, being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in March.
