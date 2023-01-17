A 39-year-old staying at a Beebe motel reportedly shot himself in the leg Tuesday morning while threatening the occupants of the next room.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Beebe dispatch received a call of gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn, according to the Beebe Police Department. Officers responded and spoke with witnesses who said that the suspect, identified as James Willie Brasher, came out of a room with a firearm and was screaming at the occupants of the room next to his.

