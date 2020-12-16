A stabbing at the Mayfair Hotel turned fatal Tuesday night.
The Searcy Police Department is asking for the public’s help as its investigates the stabbing of 38-year-old Bryan Holt of Searcy.
According to Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information officer for the department, officers responded to a medical assist call around 8:40 p.m. to the apartment complex in the 100 block of North Spring Street. When officers arrived, they were informed that a physical altercation took place that resulted in Holt being stabbed.
Police Chief Steve Hernandez, in a statement to The Daily Citizen, said Holt was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center by NorthStar EMS ambulance service and later succumbed to his injuries.
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the Searcy Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038.
The homicide follows two others recently for which no resolution has been released.
The Searcy Police Department has not provided any additional information yet related to the Dec. 2 homicide at the Country Meadows Apartments on Holmes Road. Officers arrived on the scene there to find a black male dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
The White County Sheriff’s Office also has provided no new information on a homicide that took place in early November near Velvet Ridge in the 300 block of West Honeysuckle Road, where the deputies found a white male in the yard who appeared to have been shot. Sheriff Phillip Miller said at the time that his office found out through additional information that another person had gone by private car to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
