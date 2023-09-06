A 38-year-old Kensett woman who reportedly resisted arrested by Searcy police was taken into custody Sunday around 1:30 a.m., according to Lt. Todd Wells.

Wells told The Daily Citizen that Tyqueshia Hickman preliminarily has been charged with second-degree battery/injury to a police officer, first-degree terroristic threatening, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.

