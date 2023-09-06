A 38-year-old Kensett woman who reportedly resisted arrested by Searcy police was taken into custody Sunday around 1:30 a.m., according to Lt. Todd Wells.
Wells told The Daily Citizen that Tyqueshia Hickman preliminarily has been charged with second-degree battery/injury to a police officer, first-degree terroristic threatening, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.
“Hickman was pulled over for a traffic violation on College Street,” Wells said. “Once Hickman was stopped, she (and her juvenile daughter) got out of the vehicle and Hickman began acting irate, telling officers to just kill her.”
He said that Hickman “failed to comply” with commands and got back into her vehicle. “Hickman physically resisted officer’s attempt to arrest her and was taken into custody.”
According to Wells, officers, during the encounter, noticed the smell of alcohol and marijuana. Hickman refused standardized field sobriety testing and intoximeter testing.
Hickman bonded out at 12:03 p.m. Monday. No information was available concerning the next court appearance for Hickman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.