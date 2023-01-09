A 37-year-old Searcy man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a car chase after police were dispatched to Cattail Road for what a 911 caller described as a kidnapping, according to the Searcy Police Department.
Michael Anthony Pruitt remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $35,000 bond for preliminary charges of first-degree false imprisonment/risk of serious injury, fleeing and third-degree domestic battery.
Pruitt was arrested around 3 p.m., Wells said, after “an officer who was on their way to the call located a vehicle matching the description given by the 911 caller.”
“When the officer initiated their lights and sirens, the suspect vehicle refused to stop,” Wells said. “The officer pursued the suspect vehicle into the Morning Sun community by Tony’s Auto and Trailer Sales, where it came to a stop and Pruitt was taken into custody without further incident.”
Wells said the alleged victim was inside the vehicle with injuries consistent with battery. “Our Crimes Against Women investigators were called out and took over the investigation which is still active.”
