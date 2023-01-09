A 37-year-old Searcy man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a car chase after police were dispatched to Cattail Road for what a 911 caller described as a kidnapping, according to the Searcy Police Department.

Michael Anthony Pruitt remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $35,000 bond for preliminary charges of first-degree false imprisonment/risk of serious injury, fleeing and third-degree domestic battery.

