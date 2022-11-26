A 36-year-old Searcy woman has died after a 1 a.m. crash Saturday on Morris School Road, north of Yerby Road.
A 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Tristin Toler, was traveling northbound on Morris School Road before leaving the roadway and striking several trees and a fence, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. The Jeep then went through a ditch and struck a culvert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.