Searcy police arrested a 35-year-old Searcy man Monday afternoon at the Mayfair Hotel in connection to a December stabbing there during a fight that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man from multiple stab wounds.
The arrest came a couple of days after a warrant was issued at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Coty Cawein Summers on a charge of first-degree murder, a class Y felony. Summers was booked into the White County Detention Center just before 1 p.m. and was being held on two bonds, one for $100,000 and the other for $2,000.
Searcy police had been called to the apartments at 101 N. Spring St. on Dec. 15 in reference to a physical altercation in progress.
According to an affidavit written by Detective Laurel Sexton, Officer John Stone arrived and found a white man “slumped in a chair in the hallway of the Mayfair Apartments covered in blood with what appeared to be a stab wound on the right side of his neck.”
Sexton also wrote that a second white man was lying on the ground in that same hallway outside apartment No. 207.
One of the witnesses to the altercation was reportedly holding a towel on the neck of the man in the chair in an attempt to hold back blood. The stabbing victim was identified as Bryan Holt and the white man lying outside the apartment was Summers.
Summer reportedly told Sgt. Matt Higgins that he lived in the apartment and that Holt and the witness had been in the apartment with him.
Holt was taken to the Unity Health White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where medical personnel said he had multiple stab wounds.
The witness was taken to the Searcy Police Department, where she reportedly gave a statement to Sexton saying she and Holt were at Summer’s apartment visiting when she and Holt started to argue and Summers “came from the other side of a partition and jumped on Holt’s back.” Holt reportedly grabbed his neck and said, “He stabbed me!”
Sexton wrote that the witness said Holt “moved his hand away from his neck and blood was shooting out.” The witness reportedly said that she did not know why Summers would have attacked Holt. Up until then, the witness said Summers and Holt “had been friendly” and Holt was not being loud, threatening or abusive when the argument was taking place. “There was no reason for Summers to attack Holt,” the witness reportedly said.
On Dec. 16, Sexton wrote that she talked to a second witness who lives in a nearby apartment. This witness reportedly saw Summer, Holt and the first witness Dec. 15 in the hallway near apartment 207 and “they all appeared friendly.” The witness reportedly said about 30 to 45 minutes after seeing them together, he heard a commotion and a thud in the hallway.
The witness reportedly looked in the hallway and saw the first witness in the hallway holding Holt and he was bleeding. The witness also reportedly said Summers also was in the hallway leaning against the wall.
