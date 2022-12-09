“Extra” funding is allowing the Bald Knob Volunteer Fire Department to put in a concrete driveway for the east end of the city’s new fire station.
Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh told the Bald Knob City Council on Monday that the addition will cost $35,500.
Holobaugh said after the city issued fire improvement bonds to build the new station, which voters agreed to do in May, “we wound up with about $94,000 extra in there, so the dollars are there. It’s no cost to the city. To be able to do it, we need to give him [architect Barry Hoffmann] permission to do it.”
Bald Knob Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Wools said the total cost from bonds to build the new fire station came to $1,480,000. The Bald Knob City Council accepted a low bid of $1,326,000 from Frank A. Rogers Co. out of Newport for the work in July.
Hoffmann said this driveway will help with drainage across the front of the new station. “We had initially let it out to bid with a concrete – we have a 40-foot concrete apron right outside the truck bay so they can pull the whole truck out and then we went gravel from there out to the street because we were so budget conscious, knowing we were overbudget when we first went through this process.
“Now we have shifted that drive and narrowed it up a little bit to basically a two-truck lane. The reason we shifted it to 30 feet to the east is to avoid a little bit more undercut. We have a couple areas of undercut, which is not cheap, and we want to avoid it if we can and by shifting it 30 feet – and it doesn’t matter if it’s gravel or it’s concrete – we avoid that extra area of undercut so we’ve saved a little bit of money there. But to go concrete all the way out to the street would be ideal, that’s what we would have done if he had our druthers when we started this.”
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith asked “We have the money in there to pay for that, right?” After Holobaugh said yes, Smith made the motion to spend the $35,500 for the concrete driveway. Councilman Johnny Hodges seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously.
The fire station is being build on Pinewood Drive near the Harps Food Store at 232 U.S. Highway 167. n February 2020, city officials approved the purchase of a 2-acre lot from the Bald Knob Industrial Development Corp in order to build a new fire station there. Holobaugh said he was looking to move station No. 3 away from City Hall because there was not enough room to fit all the trucks. “The reason for putting that building out there is to be able to move some trucks that we need here at City Hall that we’ve got across the tracks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.