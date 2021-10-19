A 34-year-old Beebe man has been arrested this week by the White County Sheriff's Office and preliminarily charged with class Y felony rape.
The arrest of Cody Chastain on Sunday followed sexual assault of an 8-year-old female being reported last Thursday in the Beebe area. Chastain has been given a Dec. 7 White County Circuit Court date.
The complainant reportedly told deputies that "they witnessed what they believe to be a sex act occurring with the victim," according to a statement from the sheriff's office. It reportedly occurred Oct. 10, when the complainant said Chastain was seen "sitting in a vehicle and masturbating in front of the 8-year-old before performing other sex acts with the minor."
The child reportedly confirmed the incident after being taken to the Child Safety Center of White County for a "forensic interview." Chastain was brought to the sheriff's office for an interview by detectives and reportedly "gave a statement to investigators indicating his involvement in the reported allegations."
The case, according to the sheriff's office, is "still ongoing and more charges are expected."
Chastain remained in the White County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon. His charges are listed as rape/forcible compulsion and failure to appear. His bonds have been set at $500,000 and $6,995.
(0) comments
