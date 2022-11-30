A 1937 windmill at Pioneer Village that was damaged by Tropical Storm Cristobal in June 2020 will be repaired after the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved a $34,850 request for capital improvements at the historic recreation.
White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell presented the request Tuesday at City Hall.
“When we made the move from the [White County] Fairgrounds [in 2002] over to [current location on] Higginson Road, we left the [Model S Samson] windmill because it was another story all of its own,” Churchwell. “They picked up the windmill a few years later. [It took] two years to get it in functional stage because we want the kids to be able to see what a windmill can do.
“We had the storm two years ago and it damaged the windmill. We have located one in Texas because it is a rare model of a windmill.”
The replacement parts and repair of the windmill is estimated at $5,500. The other items listed under capital improvements include $6,300 to have the 1880s Garner Train Depot professionally painted; $5,000 for renovating the Print Shop area for an 1897 printing press; $5,150 for fence repair and to widen the gate; a $5,000 reimbursement for the recent emergency replacement of the Garner Train Depot roof; a $400 reimbursement for the ramp at the Garner Train Depot; $3,000 for signage for main exhibits; $1,000 for battery-powered candles, lanterns for evening events; $1,500 for brochure/card advertising; and $2,000 for additional wooden picnic tables/benches.
The grounds of Pioneer Village are owned by the city, and Searcy Parks and Recreation employees maintain the grounds. The White County Master Gardeners take care of the landscaping.
In her presentation, Churchwell said Pioneer Village started in 1967 when businessman Oran J. Vaughan went around the county to collect historic buildings he and others “feared” would be demolished. “Their fear was probably correct and if they didn’t do it at that point in history, then we would lose those buildings forever.”
“And so now we are so proud of our village,” she said. “... We are mostly self-sufficient. We have three big events a year and we do summer Saturdays and field trips for groups of all ages. We had a family group from Memphis come over this summer and we gave them a tour when it was 100 degrees and they had a good time.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Pioneer Village to close temporarily in 2020, Churchwell said. “Since we were closed for three years, we lost all of our revenue except for our endowments that was established by the family of the creator of Pioneer Village. Last year, we received $2,400; this year $2,600. It all depends on how the endowment does that year. The rest of the money we raise right there at the village.
“So combined with being closed ... and then some capital improvements that we had to make and we need to make, that is why we are here today. We are here for things someone can see everywhere. We don’t even know how many people come out there during the week because it serves as a city park. People come out there to sit on the front porch of the 1872 Gordon Cabin and just with their picnic lunch just for some peace. ... They come out there with their families. They take pictures. They take senior pictures. They bring their babies in strollers.”
Pioneer Village’s Christmas Open House is Saturday, and she said it is the village’s biggest one-day event. The other open houses are two-day events. At a recent open house, Churchwell said, Pioneer Village had visitors from 10 states and 57 cities.
A&P Commissioner Jim House said, “It seems to me we need a promoter to promote it. I think every child in our schools should be taken for a tour as part of their education.”
Churchwell responded, “We talk to teachers every week. We don’t deny any field trip that wants to happen.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Churchwell how long the funds would be drawn upon. She said somewhere between six months and a year. Churchwell said the hope is that the Print Shop would be ready by May.
Churchwell said the pandemic might have changed the world but 1885 just keeps on needing things, “and we fight hard to be as thrifty as possible and we use so much volunteer labor.”
Commissioner Gary Patel made the motion to approve the request, saying that he thinks Pioneer Village is going to help the community and bring in more tourism. It passed unanimously.
