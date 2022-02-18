A 33-year-old homeless man has been charged with rape and second-degree sexual assault involving a teenager.
A warrant was issued recently for Joshua Bradley Lind at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y and B felony charges. Lind was in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday. Plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court is set for March 1.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren with the White County Sheriff’s Office, Lind reported to the sheriff’s office last Nov. 4 that a juvenile had touched his private area “while they were traveling in a vehicle.”
The juvenile was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County in Searcy on Dec. 9 and reportedly said that on her 13th birthday, Lind had entered her bedroom while her family was not in the house, “pinned her against the wall” and had sex with her. She also reportedly said that he had entered her room one night “and started touching her ‘inappropriately,’ but ran off when she woke up.”
Lind was interviewed Dec. 15 while in jail and asked about the “report of inappropriate touching” he had made Nov. 4. He reportedly contradicted what he had reported, saying he had been touched on the leg by the juvenile while in the kitchen of a residence with “several people” also in the kitchen.
He also reportedly admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile, “but then had difficulty describing what they did.” Lind “finally admitted” that they had intercourse a few years ago, Warren wrote, saying “he felt that there was a ‘spark’ between” them since she was 4.
“He denied experimenting with her sexually at a younger age but admitted he has been the suspect in several different allegations of sexual abuse,” Warren wrote, adding that Lind also admitted to discussing sex with the juvenile “over text and Snapchat.”
There were multiple messages between them found on Lind’s Snapchat account, “specifically” concerning “how the two had a sexual relationship,” Warren wrote.
A warrant also was issued in an unrelated case for Jimmy Duane Bagwell Jr., 43, of Searcy on a charge of class D felony battery in the second degree. He also was charged as a habitual offender. Bagwell remained in custody Friday as well and has a March 1 court date for plea and arraignment.
Bagwell reportedly punched a White County deputy jailer Dec. 9, “causing a laceration and bleeding.” The incident happened after Bagwell had been asked to leave a cell in the intake area “to sign paperwork and to be walked back to housing pods.” Bagwell reportedly told the deputy that “he was not going to the back.” The deputy was punched after he had been told that Bagwell “needs to be escorted to the back.”
Bagwell was then “secured by a handcuff” to the intake bench, Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano wrote in the affidavit, and other deputies arrived to help with taking him to the housing pods. He reportedly also tried to punch one of them before a Taser was used on him, “at which time Bagwell became compliant and deputies regained control.” He then was taken to the housing pods with no further incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.