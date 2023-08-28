Arkansas's new aggravated death by delivery charge is being used again in White County, with a 32-year-old Bald Knob woman being arrested on the charge Monday.
Sarah Nicole Allison, who was being held Monday night in the White County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond, also has been charged preliminarily with delivery of fentanyl and criminal use of a communication device.
The Searcy Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force began investigating a suspected fentanyl overdose death of a 35-year-old Kensett resident Sunday and the investigation led to Allison, a known drug dealer. The task force, along with detectives with the Searcy Police Department and White County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at the home of Allison before she was arrested.
Another source of fentanyl also was reportedly developed during the investigation. The task force, Searcy detectives, the department's Special Response Team and the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program searched the home of 33-year-old Melvin Collier of Searcy and reportedly found approximately 160 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of psychedelic mushrooms, 1 pound of marijuana and an undetermined amount of ecstasy pills.
Collier was arrested Monday night and preliminarily charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of Xanax with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This investigation is ongoing, according to the Searcy Police Department.
The arrests follow a Searcy couple, Leroy and Tara Sanders, being arrested in July following a couple of fentanyl overdose deaths. The new death by delivery charge carries a 20- to 60-year sentence. The bill that established the charge was signed into law in April by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
