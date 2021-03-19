A solar company plans to start setting up panels in White County in November, temporarily bringing 300 jobs to the county.
Amity Lynn Burnham and Perry Fontana, representing Lightsource BP, told county justices of the peace that the company specializes in developing solar projects for communities and is bringing a Happy Solar project to White County.
“For Happy Solar, we are going to have 300 construction jobs – these are jobs that are outside, so for COVID that is a great thing,” Burnham said. “Our other solar projects we haven’t had to stop construction because we are able to physically distance in the outside.
“We are really excited about hopefully the real positive impact on local economic development, not only the 300 jobs during construction but all the restaurant and hotel and everything around that is going to be affected and boosted up by this project.”
Happy Solar is located about 10 miles southeast of Searcy (off Joe Pantell Road), Burnham said. “It’s named because that area is called Happy.” This is previously farm land, currently not used for farming, according to Burnham.
She said Happy Solar has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Conway Corp. and calls the project Conway’s Happy Solar Project.
“So Conway Corp. is going to be purchasing the power to be used locally,” Burnham said. “What happens is, Happy Solar will have a single-access tracker. It will track the sun in one direction during the day. It will be a 95-megawatt AC solar project.”
“This solar project will generate enough solar power to power more than 21,400 homes,” Burnham said. “We are going into construction in November and it will be operational next year. We are going to be interconnecting to the MISO Entergy line on the project.”
Burnham said after the construction project, the company would be taking care of the land and the lifespan would go at least 35 years; “hopefully even more years.” At the end of the plan, the land will be returned in the condition it was found.
Burnham said since the company is a land steward and takes that seriously, a seed mix would be planted under the solar panels that would help the bees, birds and butterflies. She said the company really takes land regeneration seriously.
She said Happy Solar also is really involved in community engagement and partners with beekeepers and farmers with small grazing operations.
Fontana, who said he has been involved in energy projects for 40 yeas, talked about the benefits of a solar project. He said when talk of solar power emerged, people thought it was for environmental reasons but what has happened now is that solar power is competitive.
“The reason corporations and utilities are buying solar is because the costs have come down so far that we are competitive as a source of energy,” Fontana said. “What I like about solar, having been in the business so long, is that it provides an option for landowners.
“I think I do not have to tell you that farming is a pretty tough business. Sometimes the next generation isn’t interested in farming the family land. This gives an opportunity for that land to have another use and at the end of that use the land goes back to its original condition and the family can make the decision at that point what to do with that land.”
He also mentioned the construction jobs that the project would bring to the community. Lightsource would “be a part of the community for the next 20 or 30 years,” Fontana said.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said lawyers from the county and the lawyers from Happy Solar have been consulting on the project. He said a lot of these meetings will take place in White County Court and not in Quorum Court but he wanted the justices of the peace to be aware of the solar information.
He mentioned the issuing of revenue bonds and that a county court committee and the assessor would be involved. Lincoln said there is a state law concerning projects like this and different people would be signing off on that. “All this will take place ... through the court order process.”
