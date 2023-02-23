A 30-year-old who reportedly fled from Searcy police Tuesday night during an attempted traffic stop on Race Avenue was arrested and awaiting extradition to Texas on Thursday.
Max Whinzer McLendon, who is listed as being from Searcy, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord on Race Avenue around 7 p.m. "when he refused to pull over," Lt. Todd Wells said. McLendon then drove "recklessly" through the Katie's Place Apartments parking lot at 901 E. Moore Ave., "where people were walking."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.