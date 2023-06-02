Searcy Parks and Recreation will be adding replicas of Smyrna Church, the Rialto Theater and the Black House to the city’s Holiday of Lights display at Berryhill Park this year.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved $30,000 Tuesday to be used to purchase the three replicas.
Last year, the commission approved a $75,000 request from the Searcy Holiday of Lights Committee for a three-dimensional White County Courthouse replica to be placed at the park as the centerpiece of a Christmas Village. which was part of the Holiday of Lights in the 1990s. The commission ended up paying $55,000 because the city received $20,000 from an insurance policy for weather damage to the fountain display at the park and used that to cover the remainder.
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said he believed the $30,000, including shipping, to add the three new displays was “a great price.”
“The Rialto display will actually have the flashing Rialto letters that go up and down while the display is on to match what we currently have at the theater,” he said.
Parson said the request was being made now so that the displays would be in Searcy in time to get them up this year.
Because of the city’s 20-year plans being developed by the Crafton Tull engineering firm, Parsons said he knows that will be taken into consideration as things are laid out at Berryhill Park for the Holiday of Lights. He said those visiting might see some features moved around to other city locations this year.
“Hopefully, Berryhill will remain what it used to be as the historic buildings of downtown and the Searcy area,” he said.
A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola told the other commissioners that “when we originally thought about the courthouse [display] last year, these were the four buildings that we thought about bringing back to Berryhill to rebuild. When we saw the prices on these three buildings, we just couldn’t believe it. I mean, finishing this project for a third of what the courthouse [display] cost, we were amazed. We were just totally amazed.”
Commissioner Gary Patel asked what the lifespan of the displays in. Parsons said he believed they would last 10 years. He said all the display the city got originally lasted 10 years. “I know the Christmas tree was 10 years.”
Chairman Chris Howell asked Parsons what the displays were made of. Parsons responded, “Mainly metal frames and then the lights are tied on with plastic.” Howell said the metal shouldn’t go bad.
“All the displays have metal frames; none of it is plastic like it was in the past, which is why they fell apart because the PVC just rotted,” Parsons said, “and these are stored inside, too.”
Parsons said the Holiday of Lights Committee would be coming back to the commission to request funding for the Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off and the Very Berry Merry activities held as part of the festivities. However, Centola said, “Chocolate Gravy is not going to be part of Christmas this year. It will be held, it’s just going to be held at an earlier date.”
Before the committee comes back to ask for more funding, Parsons said it wants to see how much it can raise through sponsorships.
“Is this a do it all or do it some?” Commissioner Jim House asked. Parsons replied, “We’re approaching it as do it all, yes sir.”
Parsons also told the commission that “Southern Living Magazine” had reached out to the city about possibly coming to Searcy this fall to do photos, interviews and a story on the city’s Christmas display that would roll out in 2024. “So we have a really have a great opportunity to make a huge impact right now to bring people into the city for many years to come,” he said.
