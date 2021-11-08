Three arrests have been made by the White County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an Oct. 27 murder in Kensett.
According to Detective Lt. Chancey Warden, a witness statement and evidence collected during the investigation developed Jonathan Henderson, 26, of Searcy, Quinton Alonzo Brown, 20, of Searcy and Ashton Teron Williams, 20, of Searcy as suspects in the “drive-by shooting” death of 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Welton.
Deputies arrived at about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 27 to a residence in the 100 block of Usery Road and found Welton inside the home with a gunshot wound. NorthStar EMS responded and took him to Unity Health-White County Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Warden said that a crime scene was immediately established and detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to start processing it as a homicide. Sheriff Phillip Miller said after the shooting that his office did have persons of interest in the case.
“Senseless violence like this has no place in communities we all live in,” Miller said then. “Working with the prosecutor’s office, our deputies and detectives will not stop until those that are responsible for this crime are arrested and brought to trial.”
Detectives met with each of the suspects at the sheriff’s office. Henderson was arrested Thursday, Brown on Friday and Williams on Monday. Henderson and Brown were both preliminarily charged with capital murder, a class Y felony, and given no bond. A court date for Henderson and Brown has been set for Jan. 4 in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m.
Williams had been charged with class Y felony capital murder; unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle, a class Y felony; and aggravated assault, a class D felony. His court date has been set for Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.
Warden said the case is still ongoing and if anyone believes they have any additional information that may be useful, detectives are asking that they contact them at (501) 279-6279 or (501) 279-6241.
This homicide was White County’s third of the year.
