Searcy police have located and arrested all three suspects involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter last Wednesday, including one who punched a store employee in the face when confronted, according to Lt. Todd Wells.

Those arrested on robbery charges, Wells said, were Justin Gage Wilson, 20, of Malvern, Maria Suarez-Hicks, 19, of Searcy and Kimberly Jones, 32, of Judsonia. Only Wilson remained in the White County Detention on Monday afternoon.

