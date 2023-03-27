Searcy police have located and arrested all three suspects involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter last Wednesday, including one who punched a store employee in the face when confronted, according to Lt. Todd Wells.
Those arrested on robbery charges, Wells said, were Justin Gage Wilson, 20, of Malvern, Maria Suarez-Hicks, 19, of Searcy and Kimberly Jones, 32, of Judsonia. Only Wilson remained in the White County Detention on Monday afternoon.
Wells said a Searcy officer responded to the store at 3509 E. Race Ave. around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday. “Walmart’s Asset Protection reported confronting suspects who left the store with full shopping carts without paying for items valued at over $2,000," he said. "Asset Protection went on to say when confronted, one of the suspects punched them in the face and left the property.”
Wells said Searcy detectives started investigating the case and developed Jones, Suarez-Hicks and Wilson as suspects “and, with the help of the White County Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate and arrest all three suspects.
Wilson was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Sunday and there are five preliminary charges listed for him, including robbery, first-degree kidnapping-false imprisonment/risk of serious injury, second-degree battery/purpose of causing injury, residential burglary and theft of property greater than $5,000, less that $25,000. He is being held on two bonds, one for $3,500 and the other for $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.