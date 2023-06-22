A youth baseball organization that was bringing tournaments to Searcy has severed ties with the city to go "another direction," according to Searcy Sports Recreational League Director Rigel Page.
The last big 2D Sports tournament held in Searcy had about 59 teams at the end of April, Page said. A tournament before that one had more than 60 teams.
However, Page said around the second weekend of May, "we got our fields ready so they could move the Burns Park tournament because they had tornadoes and Burns Park was shut down. I know they tried to get Bryant to let them do it but we were able to do that for them.
“About a week before, the [2D Sports] called and said that they just decided to not do any more tournaments in Searcy and were going another direction and they were just dropping it completely, which was a big surprise because we had a two-year contract that we were still under."
Page said the contract was for at least four tournaments "and we only had three, so ... you know we talked about it, we said we’re just going to move on, we’re not going to try doing anything with it. But that was one of the frustrating parts of it because they did break a contract that we had."
However, he said once 2D Sports pulled out and "word got out that they had left, some of the directors of United States Special Sport Association called and said they were "interested in coming to Searcy, so I think we will have some tournaments again pretty soon.”
Asked how the players and coaches felt about 2D Sports' decision, Page said, “People were really shocked and surprised that that happened."
"I didn’t hear it directly from someone who absolutely would know but I’ve heard it from enough people with enough connection that it sounds like Beebe and Batesville promised them turf within two years, so that’s why they decided to go with them," he said, "but still I said to some of their leadership, ‘Why just break that tournament that it had made?' We had enough people coming. It wasn’t like the tournament wasn’t going to make [money] and they just immediately moved.”
He said he hasn’t really gotten an answer to that question.
The city partnered with 2D Sports, which hosts tournaments at venues throughout Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida, last summer after Page requested $49,840 in funding from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.
Page said then that "promises made by USSSA never came to fruition, and reliable evidence of sabotage has been presented," Page said in his application. With 2D Sports, "the initial investment will get teams to Searcy and let them see how we can better serve them," he said.
Despite losing 2D Sports, Page said the youth baseball season that just finished up "was really good," with a little more than 700 participating.
"It was a little bit down but we’re noticing that there’s a whole lot more travel teams and a lot of kids are just playing travel ball," he said. "I was talking with one of the UTRIP [baseball] guys on the phone. They were talking about how many more travel teams are out there right now. That’s really growing right now."
The league season finished the first week in June, “so we’re working on getting website ready and registration ready for fall ball," he said.
He added that 2D Sports leaving is "not really going to affect any of the league stuff at all.”
The efforts to bring 2D Sports tournaments to Searcy included having the A&P Commission provide funding to cover things like participation fees and renting mobile restroom trailers to handle large weekend crowds at the Searcy Sports Complex.
Page said he told 2D Sports officials that “I’m in with both feet. We did things like pay for extra gate workers and paid people to come out to make sure the fields were ready. For some reason, just dumb luck, I guess, it seemed like every tournament it rained, so we had to buy extra Quick Dry and extra turf conditioner and all this extra stuff."
"I have been talking to Parks and Rec and the mayor ... I spent a bunch of money on that and it really wasn’t budgeted because I wanted to make sure those tournaments went off well and we’re going to have to figure out how to cover that. That stings a little bit because we put so much into it and we were doing more than most cities would. For instance, they usually have to rent the facility. We didn’t charge them rent. We just wanted them to get in here and get tournaments going.”
Page said 55 teams is all the Searcy Sports Complex can really handle, so the program even had to use the adult softball fields for one tournament that he believes had 69 teams.
"That was one reason it was real surprising because it wasn’t like we were unsuccessful," he said. "We were doing well. We had big numbers and lots of people coming and not many complaints. You are always going to have a few but things were going well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.