Twenty-eight robotics teams from across the state are expected to compete for five awards Saturday at the Carmichael Community Center.

The highest award at the state-qualifying VEX Robotics tournament is the Excellence Award, according to John Risk of VEX Robotics. “Excellence depends on how you are judged by the judges, how you compete for the day and how you end up in skills. It’s kind of a three-part thing. If you do good in all three areas, you usually win the Excellence Award.”

