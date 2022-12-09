Twenty-eight robotics teams from across the state are expected to compete for five awards Saturday at the Carmichael Community Center.
The highest award at the state-qualifying VEX Robotics tournament is the Excellence Award, according to John Risk of VEX Robotics. “Excellence depends on how you are judged by the judges, how you compete for the day and how you end up in skills. It’s kind of a three-part thing. If you do good in all three areas, you usually win the Excellence Award.”
“The way VEX is set up is that you have 12 teams compete on a 12-by-12 field and you have a two-team alliance,” Risk said. “In the morning time, they get randomly selected alliances through a system called Tournament Manager and then after everyone qualifies, there’s a thing called alliance selection and you get to pick your partner for the rest of the afternoon for the elimination part of the tournament to see who wins tournament champions. So that’s a two-team alliance that will win tournament champions and they both get trophies.”
Admission is free to attend the tournament. It is set to start at 8 a.m. at 800 S. Elm St., but the matches aren’t scheduled to begin until around 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. Matches will run until 4 p.m. Awards will be presented at 4:45 p.m.
Expected to compete are a team from White County Central, four teams from the academies of West Memphis, four teams from Cabot High School, four teams from Star City High School, one team from Abundant Life School in Sherwood, a team from Bradford High School, a team from Nashville High School, two teams from Rose Bud High School, two teams from Sheridan High School, three teams from Gentry High School Conversion Charter, three teams from Batesville, Southerner Robotics and two teams from the academies at Jonesboro High School.
All the teams are “school-sponsored.” The two teams Risk hosts are “community teams. We are funded by yard sales, bake sales and things like that. We actually work in my garage.”
“This is our third season with Matrix,” he said. “This was the inaugural team we started. We have five team members this year and just watching them use their minds and how they grow. ... In Matrix, the youngest is in ninth grade; we have two seniors, a junior and a sophomore. My youngest team, the Circuit Breakers, are in their first year; they are kids that are in sixth grade to eighth grade and we actually have one kid on that team from Lonoke. His dad works with my wife and he brings him every Saturday to practice.
“Some of the kids come from Crosspointe Preparatory [in Searcy] and then we have three kids from the church that is out at Morris School. They have a school out there now. And we have have one kid from Searcy High School.”
Matrix, according to Risk, qualified for the world championships last year, but “we didn’t get to go because of funding, but we did go to Council Bluffs, Iowa, last year and competed with some teams across the country and the Worlds and that was a fun trip.”
He said so far this year “Matrix has been in two tournaments and won six trophies so they’ve won Robot Skills at both tournaments, Tournament Champions at both tournaments and an Excellence Award and a Design Award.”
To become the Robot Skills champion, teams try to score the most points as a neutral alliance by themselves on the same playing field that they do matches on, Risk said
“Currently, the top score in the state is 138 and it is held by a Bryant team and then Matrix is second with 124 points, from the state standings right now,” he said. “Whoever has the best score will be skills champion and they will receive a trophy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.