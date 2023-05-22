A 26-year-old Searcy man was arrested Monday morning after a shooting outside of the Captain D's restaurant on Race Avenue during an argument.
Gary Spencer III has been charged preliminarily with first-degree battery. According to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, Spencer was involved in an argument outside of the restaurant at 1602 E. Race Ave. when he pulled out a handgun and shot 38-year-old Barbara Jean Carrier of Austin once in the leg.
