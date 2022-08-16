The White County Sheriff’s Office is hoping “to go to the next generation” with digital upgrades to its radios and repeaters, according to Sheriff Phillip Miller.

The White County Quorum Quorum Court is expected to vote tonight on appropriating $245,000 for the upgrades, which Karl Goshen of MJ Communications Inc. said will allow for “a lot better communication.” The Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road.

