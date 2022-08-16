The White County Sheriff’s Office is hoping “to go to the next generation” with digital upgrades to its radios and repeaters, according to Sheriff Phillip Miller.
The White County Quorum Quorum Court is expected to vote tonight on appropriating $245,000 for the upgrades, which Karl Goshen of MJ Communications Inc. said will allow for “a lot better communication.” The Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road.
Miller said the sheriff’s office moved from a UHF radio system back in the late 1980s, but the Federal Communications Commission has made some changes, including one a few years back that really affected the system. The change concerned narrowband signals, which have a greater range of reception and require less transmit power, but can be sometimes affected by the diverse geography in the county, Miller said.
“Very simply put, what we got now that is working is the old rabbit ears antennas on top of your TV with foil in the middle,” Miller said, adding that the system has become more antiquated and doesn’t function as well as it used to.
He said other agencies within White County and surrounding the county have already made the digital transition. The county’s upgrades would affect the radios used in the 911 Communications Center and the repeaters and would require the sheriff’s office to provide internet to the repeater sites.
Goshen, who works with the sheriff’s office, also attended last week’s Budget and Finance Committee to explain the upgrades.
“Basically, we’re going from an analog system, which is 12 1/2 kilohertz,” Goshen said. “When the FCC mandated everybody to go to 12 1/2 kilohertz, basically there were 25 kilohertz, which was great, but when they went to 12 1/2, they lost half the distance they can talk. But digital will increase by the half-distance they lost, so it’s going to make a lot of difference.”
Miller told The Daily Citizen on Monday that if the Quorum Court approves the project tonight, the sheriff’s office has the “specs and will move forward with what it takes to bring that to fruition. I am so excited about that. It has been years and years in the making and it’s going to make a world of difference in the way our deputies are communicating.”
