The Carmichael Community Center should have a new roof over its gym this summer after the Searcy City Council chose a 30-year option at a special meeting Tuesday.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons previously had told the council that the city has waited as long as it could to fix the longtime leaky roof. After receiving bids for the work late last week, the council chose Quality Roofing Contractors from Chattanooga, Tenn., as the contractor with a bid of $241,110. The project is set to begin no later than May 1 and finish no later than June 1.

