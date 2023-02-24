The Carmichael Community Center should have a new roof over its gym this summer after the Searcy City Council chose a 30-year option at a special meeting Tuesday.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons previously had told the council that the city has waited as long as it could to fix the longtime leaky roof. After receiving bids for the work late last week, the council chose Quality Roofing Contractors from Chattanooga, Tenn., as the contractor with a bid of $241,110. The project is set to begin no later than May 1 and finish no later than June 1.
Councilman Don Raney said he has a lot of dreams for the city, which is having engineering firm Crafton Tull craft a 20-year master plan, and a new community center, “but community centers have changed over the years for different things. I can’t believe we would not use the Carmichael Center for a long time for similar activities that are going on right now, playing ball, playing pickleball, meetings and things like that. I know it’s a lot of money, but I’m kind of inclined to go with the 30-year roof.”
“We could always go with a 10-year roof and 10 years from now or 20 years from now we’re looking at replacing it,” Raney said.
The council had been told that estimates for the 10-year option ranged from about $110,000 to $135,000 and would not involve removing the existing roof system to the “structural deck,” while the 30-year option, which had been estimated between $225,000 and $260,000, would take it down to the “tectum deck.”
Parsons said if the city does build a new community center at some point, “there are numerous things that building [the Carmichael Center] can be used for.” Councilman David Morris mentioned it could be used for family reunions and showers. “I think the city is always going to have a use for that.”
Morris also said he thinks the city sits in a good part of town and is good for basketball games and pickleball games. Raney mentioned extra land being available there and the amphitheater that use to be at the center. Councilman Dale Brewer said the building is apparently solid.
Councilman Chris Howell said the center is always in “impeccable” condition. “The bathrooms are clean and it really looks good.”
The current roof reportedly dates back to the 1970s. Parsons had told the council that it normally starts leaking over the gym two or three days after a rain, which makes it difficult to reserve the gym “because we don’t want to take anyone’s money and the day before it starts pouring and they planned a big activity for the gym. We have someone trying to do a Mexican Thanksgiving here in about three weeks and we’re kind of on the edge. We don’t really know what to tell them because we don’t want them to invite all their family to come and it rains a day or two before or three or four before and it starts to leak that day.”
“We had 33 buckets out there the other day,” Parsons said. “I feel that we’re really in a desperate need ... there’s no way we can wait anymore to get this gym roof fixed.”
Morris said he supported the 30-year plan and so did Howell “unless we’re going to tear the thing down.” Brewer said, “If we had definite plans to replace it then it would be different.”
Raney suggested when the roof work is done that the construction company also look at other roofs on the building.
Councilman Rodger Cargile saidm “I think if we’re keeping the building, we should go with a 30-year roof. Morris made the motion and it passed unanimously.
City Engineer Mark Lane said he thought May 1 would be a reasonable start date. He said the builder will have it dry within a week to two weeks but there would be additional layers to put on and the completion date depends on the manpower being used for the roof.
