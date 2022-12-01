A 24-year-old Judsonia man has died from injuries suffered when his 2022 Honda motorcycle collided with a 1997 Ford F-150 on Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department said Wesley Walls II was driving east on East Race Avenue near Evans Street. Clifton Woodard, 70, of Bald Knob, the driver of the Ford F-150, "was exiting a private drive attempting to travel onto Arkansas Highway 36/East Race Street and failed to yield to Walls," Wells said.
