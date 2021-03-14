A 24-year-old Beebe man was killed Saturday by a Lonoke County deputy and Austin police officer after he reportedly refused to put down a shotgun he had earlier fired at an Austin woman, according to a statement from the Arkansas State Police Public Affairs Office.
Dustin Black reportedly died at 11:33 p.m. Saturday while being treated at a North Little Rock hospital. His body was transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab "where a manner and cause of death will be determined," the state police said in a statement.
The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office and Austin Police Department requested that state police investigate the shooting that took place outside a residence in Austin.
According to the statement, authorities in Lonoke County had been searching for Black after he had reportedly fired at a woman in Austin about 8 p.m. Saturday. Black allegedly fled on foot from the crime scene at 24 Seminole St. The woman, according to the new release, was not struck by the gunshot.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m.. Black was reportedly found outside near the same home where the shooting took place and was still armed with the shotgun.
"A local police officer and a sheriff's deputy gave repeated orders for Black to drop the gun," the news release stated. Black reportedly then raised a gun toward the law enforcement officers who fired their guns, wounding him. The officers called an ambulance to the scene. They reportedly approached Black and began performing life-sustaining aid.
Neither of the law enforcement officers who confronted Black were injured. The identities of the officers involved have not yet been made known.
Special agents are preparing an investigative case file that will be given to the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers "was consistent with Arkansas laws."
