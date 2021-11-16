A Searcy 23-year-old was killed Monday night in a collision at the intersection of Moss Street and Market Avenue.
Tanner Neal was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle east on Market when he failed to yield the right of way and collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla heading north on Market, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.
The accident happened at 6:32 p.m. The weather was clear and the road dry at the time, according to Searcy Police Department Patrolman Jacob Moody.
