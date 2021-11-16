A Searcy 23-year-old was killed Monday night in a collision at the intersection of Moss Street and Market Avenue.
Tanner Neal was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle east on Market when he failed to yield the right of way and collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brooke Simmons, 27, of Springs, Texas, who was heading north on Moss, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. The accident happened at 6:32 p.m.
According to Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells, a report of a “reckless” motorcycle rider was being investigated minutes before the wreck. The motorcycle was located heading east on Market “at a high rate of speed,” but the officer “lost sight of the motorcycle and called off the traffic stop.” After the Searcy 911 Center was contacted about the wreck “a couple minutes later,” Searcy police reportedly arrived and “found Neal alive, but obviously hurt.” He was taken by ambulance to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Simmons was not hurt, according to Wells.
The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident, according to Searcy Patrolman Jacob Moody.
