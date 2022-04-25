A 21-year-old McRae pedestrian died Monday at 3:47 a.m. after being hit by a UPS vehicle while he was walking on U.S. Highway 167 North.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatality summary by Trooper Nick Smith, Salvador Rivera was walking in the No. 1 lane of the highway. The UPS vehicle was northbound on highway and struck Rivera before Exit 19.
Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lonoke County deputy coroner. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to Smith's report.
The weather condition was listed rainy and the road was wet, Smith reported.
