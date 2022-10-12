A 21-year-old convicted felon from Searcy who “spontaneously uttered” to police after being chased down that he had a gun in his vehicle but it wasn’t his “because he’s not supposed to have one” was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

Stefan LaShaun Lowery pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court in a negotiated deal to class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons. He was given 20 days of jail credit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.