A 21-year-old convicted felon from Searcy who “spontaneously uttered” to police after being chased down that he had a gun in his vehicle but it wasn’t his “because he’s not supposed to have one” was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.
Stefan LaShaun Lowery pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court in a negotiated deal to class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons. He was given 20 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Michael Mosher, officers were sent to a residence on Mitchell Lane on Feb. 14, 2021, “regarding suspicious activity. Lowery was seen walking from the front porch to a vehicle parked in the driveway, and they were informed by dispatch that “he had felony warrants out of” the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office.
When they attempted to handcuff him, Lowery “pulled away ... and began fleeing on foot,” Mosher wrote. The officers caught him “after a short pursuit” and were taking him to a police unit when he confessed to the firearm being in his vehicle, A Cobra .380-caliber firearm with a round in the chamber would found when an officer “went to the driver’s door.”
“Lowery was confirmed through the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office to be a convicted felon who is restricted from being in possession of a firearm,” Mosher wrote.
Also sentenced for a firearms charge was Trey Lee Price, 31, of Beebe. Price pleaded guilty Monday in a negotiated deal to class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons, as well as class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot. He was given one month in jail and two months of probation.
Price reportedly had been seen on security cameras Jan. 13 walking around a property on Kentucky Lane near Rose Bud carrying a rifle. According to the property owner, he was “under the influence of methamphetamine” and had been asked to leave.
The property owner said she wasn’t sure where Price got the rifle, but “feared for her families’ safety and believed Trey Price was waiting to use the rifle to harm her and her family when they arrived at the residence.”
While officers with the White County Sheriff’s Office and Rose Bud Police Department were at the property, the resident told them she saw Price “exiting a shed on the back side of the property,” Detective Chris Ellis wrote in the affidavit. He was then seen running “into the nearby woods.”
A sergeant reportedly yelled, “Sheriff’s Department,” but Price “continued to flee. Although they did not find him at the time, a rifle was found in the back yard where Price “was observed in the video footage before fleeing the scene.”
Price’s previous felony convictions were out of White County.
Also receiving a sentence Monday for a fleeing offense was Gregory Charles Rice, 45, of Bald Knob. Rice was given six years of probation after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony fleeing on foot.
Rice reportedly ran from a White County deputy Jan. 8 when he was stopped at the intersection of U.S. Highway 167 and Indian Trail for having an expired vehicle license. While the deputy was checking the Arkansas Crime Information Center, which showed that Rice had a suspended driver’s license and active warrant, Rice got out of his vehicle and fled, Deputy Paul McIntosh wrote in the affidavit.
Deputy Hunter Descant chased Rice, “tackling him to the ground,” but Descant’s right ring finger was broken during the ensuing struggle and Rice “continued to flee,” McIntosh wrote. The Bald Knob Police Department tracked Rice with a K-9 to his residence and he was arrested.
