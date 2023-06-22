The first of three public meetings by the Searcy Eclipse Planning Committee to be held ahead of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will be geared toward businesses, according to Searcy Eclipse Coordinator Jenna Friday.
White County's mayors and the business community are being invited to an eclipse economic impact meeting Monday at the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m., but the meeting is open to anyone, she said.
“One of the subcommittees under the Eclipse Planning Committee is an economic impact group, which is made up of several local business owners and stakeholders and the local business community here in Searcy," Friday said, "and one of the major things that we identified in trying to figure out the goals that we wanted to have for some of the eclipse planning was that our businesses are going to be greatly impacted by the amount of traffic that is going to come through and that we needed to help prepare them by educating them on what we’ve learned from state officials and from the last eclipse in 2017 and then also give them tips on how this amount of traffic is going to impact their businesses specifically.”
Kim Williams, a representative of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage snd Tourism, will be giving a presentation remotely on the eclipse and how the state is preparing and will be sharing statistics her department has gathered.
Friday said the format will be a Powerpoint and question-and-answer. The meeting should run about one hour but Friday said it kind of depends on what sort of response there is from the business community.
She said the second public meeting to be held over the next 10 months “will be in October and the third will be in February.”
“We’ll build upon information as we get closer," Friday said. "We will likely have a public information meeting. And anybody can come to this meeting but most of the information will be geared towards business owners and managers and how they can prepare their businesses and things that they need to think about that they probably have not yet.”
Friday said the committee thinks that the closer that the date of the eclipse gets, the more concerned community member will become about it. “This is going to be kind of a test run to see what kind of response we get,” she said.
