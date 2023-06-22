The first of three public meetings by the Searcy Eclipse Planning Committee to be held ahead of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will be geared toward businesses, according to Searcy Eclipse Coordinator Jenna Friday.

White County's mayors and the business community are being invited to an eclipse economic impact meeting Monday at the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m., but the meeting is open to anyone, she said.

