A 38-year-old Searcy resident caught up in a drug sting in 2017 was sentenced earlier this month in White County Circuit Court to five years in Arkansas Community Correction for selling methamphetamine to an informant and another drug-related crime that year.
Brandon Marshall Miller pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal Feb. 4 to delivery of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely meth, a class C felony, and three charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was also fined $1,060, and he received 83 days of jail credit. Miller has been in the White County jail since Dec. 11.
The delivery charge was for an offense Jan. 24, 2017. The possession charges (less than 2 grams of oxycodone, less than 2 grams of morphine and less than 200 grams of valium with the purpose to deliver) were from a June 22, 2017, incident.
In the January incident, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force set up a controlled buy in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel on Willow Street.
“The informant was provided with a recording equipment and buy money,” Investigator Jordan Tucker wrote in the affidavit. “Miller was seen getting into the vehicle where the purchase was made.”
The substance reportedly field-tested positive as meth.
That June, Searcy police officers were investigating “possible drug activity” in the area of 1716 Market Ave.
Officers Don Davis and Michael Mosher made contact with Miller and learned that Miller had an active warrant from the state Parole Board for absconding.
Davis reportedly searched Miller and found several prescription pill bottles without labels, clear glass bottles and pills.
Davis contacted Josh King with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, according to the affidavit. King found that the tablets were packaged separately in four bottles and he used drugs.com to identify them.
In a separate drug case, Joshua Jay Rowe, 29, of Searcy received five years of probation after pleading guilty Feb. 3 to tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to inhale methamphetamine, a class D felony. Rowe also was fined $1,655.
He was arrested May 17, 2019, by the CADTF after a traffic stop near Arkansas Highway 13 and U.S. Highway 67/167 in White County. He reportedly was observed to have thrown a glass pipe out his vehicle window.
According to the affidavit, Rowe’s vehicle contained a black pouch which held multiple plastic baggies, a piece of straw with an off-white crystal residue and a plastic baggie containing an off-white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
