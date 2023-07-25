Those who attend the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market and other gatherings around the city know her as “Cricket,” but children probably remember her more for the art she paints on their faces.
Ashley Wilkinson, a 2006 graduate of Searcy High School, has been painting faces for six years now. She operates a booth on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon at the farmers’ market on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
“A friend of mine was growing herbs out here and was saying that there’s not anything for the little kids to do at the farmers’ market, so I bought a cheap little kit and it went well enough that I started getting more and more stuff in it and it turned into a lot more than I thought it was,” she said with a laugh.
“It’s nice to get paid for something I like to do but their faces alone are worth it, when they get so excited about seeing them turned into a unicorn or a cat.”
Wilkinson said she does about 50 of her face painting choices “a lot.” Some of the top ones she mentioned were unicorns, Spider-man, dinosaurs, Venom and mermaids. “Superheroes,” of course, she said.
She said when she holds the mirror up so that the kids can see their faces when she is done painting them, their reaction is “usually one of those where the fingers will go up to their mouth and they will go, ‘Ahhh’ …and they’ll get super excited.”
The favorite colors the kids like, according to Wilkinson, include “the Elsa ‘Frozen blue,’ any turquoises and red obviously for Spiderman. I’ve got about 15 to 20 brushes that I keep with me at all times.”
While she is a familiar face in the Searcy community, Wilkinson said she also has traveled outside of the city to practice her craft. “I’ve been at Get Down Downtown,” she said. “I’ve been at the Little Rock Main Street Food Truck Festival. I go to Peebles Farms in Augusta for the pumpkin patch.”
Wilkinson said she volunteers for anything that looks interesting to her and that she feels would be fun. “I know I do a lot of stuff for Parks and Recreation, I do events for them a lot.”
She said she also has a couple of online groups that she keeps in contact with about face painting to learn about new events, new paints, news colors and what things other face painters thought worked best for their setup for night-time events and just “sharing tricks of the trade.”
She said she buys all of her makeup colors online instead of in stores. “Basically, you wipe it down with a wet wipe between each gig and when it’s about halfway empty, you will just buy a new one and fill it in as you go.”
Wilkinson said her training is “mainly just repetition and lots of practice on plastic sheets until you get something down that you like.”
While her company, Cricket Creations, works events, birthday parties, day-care activities and any event “where you want to have sparkly kids,” she said that the farmers’ market is something she will keep participating in. “I don’t see myself stopping for a while.”
And those who go there will continue to recognize her as Cricket, since that “is easier because there are so many Ashleys.”
