Since the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and Searcy Police Department began tracking overdoses in the White County area in July 2020, there had been 20 total reported, primarily opioid-based, but there also have been 16 “saves” due to the use of Narcan, according to Maj. Brian Wyatt.
Wyatt said when he was over narcotics a few years ago at the Searcy Police Department, he purchased its first doses of Narcan, “a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose,” according to drugabuse.gov. Since then, NorthStar EMS ambulance service has donated several doses of Narcan through grants. And the department is working on getting more.
“We have recently written some grants, some projects, and part of those grants will get us more Narcan,” Wyatt said.
Every officer is equipped with Narcan, according to Wyatt. He said the officers have a minimum of two doses with them at all times. Every officer also gets certified on how to properly administer the medication.
He said one of the opioids that has been causing overdose problems is fentanyl, which drugabuse.gov says is “a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.”
“Obviously, we are seeing a lot more fentanyl coming in,” Wyatt said. “The issue we are seeing with a lot of our overdoses, I think, are the people who are accidentally overdosing on fentanyl because what we are seeing is a lot of pills that are fentanyl-laced that people don’t realize.
“Over the last two or three years, we have seen morphine and hydrocodone pills coming in that people are buying on the street. They think they are buying morphine or hydrocodone pills and unbeknownst to them, these pills have been laced with fentanyl, and that is resulting in their overdose.”
Among drugs the CADTF reportedly seized during the most recent quarter (October-December), fentanyl was at 35 grams.
Methamphetamine/amphetamine/ice topped the list with 19,114 grams seized and marijuana came in second with 9,881.7 ounces. There also were 2,575.6 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine seized, 60 grams of heroin, 38 grams of MDMA powder (Ecstasy) and 251 hits of marijuana. The total number of pills seized was 1,296.5 pills. Those drugs reportedly had a total street value of $5,539,103.50.
Drug take-backs (from collections of unused or expired medications) also totaled 557 pounds.
The list for the quarter is “pretty typical,” Wyatt said.
“There are times when the meth is going to be more,” he said. “Meth we are always going to find; that’s the most prevalent drug for us. Some of the other things like cocaine is something we might see for a while and sometimes we may not. We may find a pound of cocaine and may not see it again for a while. In years past, mushroom would come up out of nowhere.
“It is always kind of hit and miss as far as what you are going to find. There is always going to be a little bit of everything out there, but what we find the most of kind of comes in phases, with the exception of methamphetamine. Of course, methamphetamine and marijuana are the two top drugs that we find the most of.”
The drugs seized have to be kept until everything has been adjudicated in court, Wyatt said. “We hold on to them in case there is any kind of appeals process, but once everything is exhausted, we can get the proper destruction paperwork through the courts [and] it gets destroyed. We generally find a source to take it to where it can be incinerated and destroyed where there is no chance of anyone getting their hands on it or it falling in to the wrong places again.”
The CADTF also seized $139,405 in cash. As to what happens with that “drug money,” Wyatt said that it will generally get split up.
“The Arkansas State Crime Lab gets a percentage, the agencies involved will get a percentage, the prosecuting attorney office gets a percentage,” he said. “It just kind of depends who all is involved in that case but then it gets split up accordingly from there.
“Those monies that go to the Arkansas State Crime Lab help fund the lab and what they do, testing the drugs.”
He mentioned that agencies have “drug seizure accounts.”
Addressing weapons seized, Wyatt said if it’s a gun that is illegal because it has been altered with the barrel cut off or has been altered into a fully automatic or is not safe, the CADTF can take those and have those destroyed.
Guns that are functional can be signed off on by a judge for the departments to use as a benefit to them. “If it’s a gun we can issue, once it has been deemed that it works, it can be issued to an officer or we can take those guns and trade those to a reputable gun dealer for a credit to purchase items that are law enforcement-related.”
This past quarter, 42 guns were seized by the CADTF. The task force also had five search warrants served.
One meth lab was seized during the quarter and for the year and that was in Cleburne County. Wyatt said the task force was called by Cleburne County because law enforcement found a fairly large-scale, operating meth lab and some other drugs and asked for some assistance.
Most of the methamphetamine in the area comes in through Mexico, Wyatt said. “It comes in a lot more pure form and if we find a meth lab anywhere around here for the most part, it is generally someone who is just experimenting as a hobby more than anything. They are not doing it on manufacturing scale to distribute.”
For all of 2020, the CADTF had 416 cases and 26 special assignments that involved assisting other agencies. The total cleared by arrest was 181 and the charges pending total was 281. The total currency seized for the year was $1,185,828 and the value of the drugs seized was $13, 597,971. Weapons seized for the year came to 81. Search warrants totaled 28. Vehicles seized totaled 14.
Asked how COVID-19 affected the CADTF in 2020, Wyatt said that obviously “there were a lot more restrictions.”
“They were restricted a little more on being able to execute search warrants in certain circumstances and doing some of the home visits like we would generally do,” Wyatt said. “But a lot of the restrictions, mainly because of that, fell on restrictions at the jail because if they follow through with some of this and made an arrest, for a while the jail wouldn’t accept them anyway due to COVID restrictions, so that kind of put a damper on some of their investigations – not a whole lot, but it did to an extent.”
