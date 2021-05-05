Two school districts in the county will have contested races for school board seats when early voting starts next week, including one that has not had opposition since 2011.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Tuesday at the White County Clerk’s Office, according to White County Election Commission Coordinator Tara McKnight. Election day is May 18.
The two contested races are in the Bald Knob and Pangburn school districts.
In Pangburn, Shannon Myers and Willie Smith are running for Position 1. Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said while there has not be opposition for the position in 20 years, Mark Flint resigned in January and Smith was appointed.
Myers said his older kids, his 28-year-old daughter and two sons (27 and 25), all went to Pangburn schools and his 7-year-old daughter is a student in the district now. He said he ran for School Board before and was defeated.
“I am always interested” in civic service, Myers said. “I have done a lot of stuff. I have been on the City Council. I have done a lot of volunteer work. I used to run the youth baseball and softball program years ago. I have always been involved in things that go on in the city.”
As to what he could offer serving as a School Board member, Myers said “just some of my insight as fas as business goes. I have been in retail for a long time, working in sales so I deal with numbers all the time.”
Myers has been working for Frito-Lay for about 20 years and said he covers parts of Searcy, Rose Bud and Quitman. He said he also ran the Family Market grocery store in Pangburn for about three years and has “gotten to know a lot of people.”
Smith, a 2004 graduate of Pangburn High School, said he has been working for Entergy for 16 years for the Pangburn and Heber Springs service areas. He said he has been on the School Board of Mount Pleasant Missionary Academy in Clay for about four years and he is also on the board of Natural State Federal Credit Union in Searcy.
“As far as being on the [Pangburn] School Board, my son starts kindergarten next year and he will have another 13 years there and my daughter will start in a couple of years,” Smith said. He said next year his daughter will be entering the pre-school program on campus.
“Schools run like a business. Your students are your customers. Your teachers are your employees,” he said. “I want the best bang for my buck in an education for my son. I got it while I was there. I contribute a lot of that to the School Board and how that was earned and everything.
“My driving force as a new face, new blood just being able to do the best I can for the kids and to keep in mind the teachers’ needs. We focus on education and what’s best for the kids and everything and with my mom being a teacher there [in the Pangburn School District] for 13 years, I got to hear the other side of it. She is retired. She taught third grade. Her name is Deana Smith.”
Smith said being on the School Board takes teamwork and there will be disagreements, “but you have to do it in a professional fashion. But it doesn’t mean you have to get sideways about it and have an uproar. You also have to listen to everybody’s side; you can’t be one-sided.”
Smith said his wife, Jessica, is a nurse with Unity Health in outpatient surgery. He said he has a lot of ties to the Pangburn School District that would be very beneficial and an asset to the district.
In Bald Knob, current Position 2 board member Jeremy Tharp is facing a challenge from Tyrel Pace.
Tharp, who said he was born and raised in Oil Trough, said he moved to Bald Knob when he got married to his wife, who is from Bald Knob.
“While I still have a younger brother who lives in Oil Trough, my dad moved to Bald Knob as well and assists me in my business,” he said. “Bald Knob has been home for me and my family for over 20 years.”
Tharp graduated from Newark High School, which is now part of the Cedar Ridge School District. “My graduating class had around 90 students.” He said he and his wife, Jennifer, have a 27-year-old daughter, Ashlyn Moore, and a 20-year-old son, Jeremy Tharp.
“I am proud to say that Jennifer and both of our children are alumni of the Bald Knob School District. In addition, our family is growing the next generation of Bulldogs through the attendance of both of our grandchildren in Bald Knob schools. One is in pre-K and the other is in second grade.
“Our school and community are very tight-knit. As a School bBard member, businessman and parent/grandparent, my family has benefited personally from the community’s love for one another.”
In addition to being a board member, Tharp owns Tharp’s Automotive and Sale. “We provide vehicle services and sell pre-owned vehicles. I have the honor of providing service work to individuals and families throughout the community.”
He said his belief in customer service holds true in all he does when it comes to his work on the board.
“I believe all students, staff and patrons deserve an advocate to ensure their most basic needs are met at a high level of excellence so that we can remove any barriers to a child’s learning and then meet their academic mission,” Tharp said.
Another area Tharp talked about were things the board has done as a team.
“The School Board has participated in the same training provided to teachers during work sessions. The commitment of time and effort is completely worth it,” he said. “Our participation in this process not only lets our voice be heard as a School Board member but it also gives us a chance to understand the training and support being provided to staff instructionally.
“The district’s finances are in good standing. Since our district went through financial distress, the School Board has committed to always maintaining a $2 million balance, which stands true today. Carryover is placed in our building fund for future building projects. In our district, we know our elementary has major facilities needs. These needs, however addressed, are going to be costly and have required us to eliminate discretionary projects. Funds are being saved for this reason.”
Pace said he has lived in Bald Knob his entire life, graduating from the high school in 1998. He said his wife, Loree, is a 1997 graduate of Bald Knob High School and they have three kids in Bald Knob public schools: Raegen is in elementary, Kayde in middle school and Rose in high school.
He spoke of getting to watch his daughter compete in the 3A state track and field championships Tuesday in Prescott, “and that is what I did at Bald Knob. It’s fun to be a dad.”
Pace, 42, said he has past experience working in the district and on the secondary level, as a coach, principal and an assistant principal at one time.
“I was split principal between middle school and high school and districtwide athletic director,” he said. “I think the experiences I was blessed with as far as being a principal in two different buildings really taught me the curriculum side. I always stated at my sports banquets when I was athletic director that academics is first and after that is extracurricular activities.”
Pace said his wife has worked in Bald Knob schools for 15 years and he was employed for 11 years by the district before becoming employed by the Arkansas Department of Education. “I just love the school and the community.”
Pace also said he is a licensed educator with a master’s degree in educational leadership and has worked a total of 14 years in three public school districts.
“I want to provide the best that we can provide and serve Bald Knob and do all that we can for the students because you learn those skill sets outside of the classroom for later in life, but you can’t skip that curriculum side of it,” he said.
He said what is most important to him to improve first is “the academic excellence.”
“We were always an A-B school when I was assistant principal either in the junior high or high school and the data disaggregation has got to be the forefront on improving the academic scores,” Pace said. “In any leadership position, it boils down to that you support your staff and they have the tools they need in order to be successful as educators to make the students successful.
“And also the job I have now, I can shed light on the facility and transportation side of it, serving in the job I have now as senior project administrator with the planning and instruction team in Little Rock at the Department of Education. I have six area managers under me that are divided over the state and I’m the point of contact when it comes to all the building projects in public schools.”
Running unopposed for school board seats are Beebe Position 5 board member Kathy Pillow-Price, Bradford Position 5 board member Donald Swiney, Riverview Zone 4 board member Jeremy Ramsey and Zone 6’s Owen Mobley, Searcy board member Philip Williams and Pangburn board President Mikel McCord.
On election day, McKnight said, voting hours will be from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. City Hall will be the only polling site in Pangburn, she said. In Bald Knob, there will be three locations for voting: Central Baptist Church, Velvet Ridge Church of Christ and Russell Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.