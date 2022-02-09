The new Searcy Public Library will be called the Janett Crain Memorial Library after businessman Larry Crain kicked off the fundraising effort with a $2 million donation Tuesday morning “because she’s really the heart of this.”
Janett Crain, who was well-known in the community, is the late wife of Crain, a 1958 graduate of Searcy High School. The name and rendering of the library was unveiled by Crain and architect Barry Hoffman at the former Searcy Athletic Club at 954 Skyline Drive that will be the new home for the library. The estimated cost to renovate the building is $5.3 million, so Crain’s donation will serve as a lead gift.
Those in attendance for the unveiling included Searcy Public Library board President Dr. Jean Ann Bell, Friends of the Library Foundation board member Jan Smith, former Arkansas first lady Ginger Beebe, state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, state Rep. Les Eaves and White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
Smith said the new library will provide 33,000 square feet, three times the present space at the 113 E. Pleasure Ave. location. There also will be an increase in parking, with 99 spaces. Smith said there will be more space, too, for children’s programs, as well as a new teen center with a special media program room and recording studio, a small business career center, meeting rooms, a U.S. Passport Office, a small used bookstore operated by Friends of the Library, an exhibition gallery for art and educational displays, a vendor-leased coffee shop and an outdoor pavilion area.
The current library, Smith said, has “served us well over 50 years. The staff is amazing and they help so many people every day. but we are entering a new era I envision as a showplace for Searcy and a place we can all be proud to share.”
Bell said, “We just want the community of Searcy and surrounding to feel like the library is a place where they can come for any kind of assistance and we want it to be a showplace for our community for new people who are coming in. We are so thankful that this is on its way from Larry Crain.”
Crain’s motivations
When Crain came to the microphone, he started by saying, “This is going to be an emotional time for me. So I’ll have to stop and think a little bit before I speak.” He said initially when he first started reading about what was being considered concerning a new library, “my first thought was, ‘Well, with today’s internet, why do we need that?’”
“Then, I continued to read about what was happening and then I started to realize why this is really an important project for the Searcy community,” Crain said. “One is that sometimes we take for granted, I’m afraid, that we can do things that others are not able to do, and this library will allow families that are not in the position to be able to use the internet, and kids, their siblings and daughters and all did not have that opportunity, it allowed them to come to a place where they can sit down with a computer and learn and use.”
Crain said he also realized how having a library of significance has an impact on the economy and what’s going on from a commerce standpoint and drawing industry and other businesses to a community.
Next, he said he got to thinking about his heritage and said he was fond of telling people, “Well, I’m from Crosby out here about 5 miles northwest and I was born in a home with no running water, no indoor toilet, a wood stove and I listened to ‘The Lone Ranger’ on a battery-operated radio.”
He said he believes that has a bearing “on all that has happened in my life. I was an only child. We came to Searcy when I was 5 and my dad bought this general store – a service station and grocery store combination which I refer to as the precursor of the come-in convenience food stores of today, and we lived in the back.”
The interesting thing about the place his dad started, Crain said was that “it was about three blocks from here at the corner of Lucy and Pleasure. And then two or three years later, my granddad came down and started The First and Last Chance Grocery and Service Station, just down the block from us.”
Probably the biggest thing that ties Crain to Searcy, he said, “is I fell in love with a ninth-grader, and I sometimes think, I’m probably wrong, sometimes I think her mother and daddy wanted her to marry somebody else to take care of her.”
“So we went through high school here and she drug me off to the University of Arkansas,” he said. “I was fortunate enough that my family would allow me to go there. And so in our second year, we got married and that’s where we ultimately graduated.
“By the way, Janett was working in the library in Fayetteville to try to get through. You know, we had $200 a month in budget and about $85 was going for rent, so you can see it was a little bit of a problem.”
He said after graduation, he passed his certified public accountant test and “practiced accounting” in Little Rock for three years. Around his third year, his father “had started what he loved to call a wagon peddler – he was a wagon peddler – and that didn’t really for an accountant, CPA, I thought, ‘Man, I don’t know about that.’ He had his business in our home, which is about three blocks north of here, and he operated out of his garage.”
His father was going to sell the business, but Crain said he told him, “Wait a minute, would you let me come back and see if we can do something together and build this up?”
“I don’t really think he wanted to do that but being an only child, he wanted to take care of me,” he said, “so we did, and that is over here about a block and a half, next door to Cargile’s Insurance deal, what is now considered a shopping area was all a part of where we started our business.”
Crain and his father started out with “general merchandise.” But Crain said when he got involved, he saw that the margins weren’t too good and he learned that there were better margins in the parts business, so they “gravitated” into automotive and wound up having businesses in several states and that is how they evolved into the car dealership business.
‘The heart of this’
After Crain told his background, he told the crowd that he hoped it showed why Searcy “is such an important deal to me and my family.”
He said Janett loved education and loved children and taught for a couple of years. “She was the kind of person who went and did for other people, was involved in projects that nobody probably were aware of and she had such an impact in so many ways on this community. And I have learned of those throughout time after her death, how much she had impacted people, so she’s really the heart of this.”
“I believe I am doing it [donating the lead gift for the library] for a number of reasons I’ve expressed, but primarily it’s all because of her,” Crain said, “so I think it’s very fitting that as I understand, they may name this after her. And so I believe she would love that hopefully and she’s looking down today smiling because that’s the way she was; she was always smiling.”
Because of the size of the project and what it means to the community, Crain said he hopes other businesses will want to come forward “in being part of getting us over the hump.”
“We will get there one way or the other, but I would hope all of these other people that have had the same kind of experiences that I’ve had will step up and we will get this started maybe next week,” he said.
Crain then joined Hoffman in unveiling the rendering of the outside of the new facility.
Reacting to the lead gift announcement, Lincoln said, “What a beautiful day to make a glorious announcement for a much-needed project that will bless this community for years to come. Beautiful words from Larry Crain in respect of what community means to him and his family and what an honor it is to have the legacy of his sweet wife carried on with this great project.”
Beebe called the donation in honor of Crain’s wife “wonderful.”
“As he stated, it [the library] is so important for our community,” Beebe said. “A thing that many people don’t know is what a library is for nowadays. At my age, it was checking out books, but now people use it for internet, job applications. This is really going to help our community.
Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President Buck Layne said he is hopeful that others in the community “will begin to step forward and see what all our library can bring and what we can do at the library. ... It is just going to be a great project for our community with all the things they are going to have in it.”
Dismang praised Crain’s generosity “and what he’s done for this community, not just with this library but just as a whole. From a personal standpoint, this was Dr. [David] Staggs’ facility and he had a vision that was something for the community for that to carry on. And this library is also really, really important to us, and it’s just a proud day for the people of Searcy.”
Searcy City Councilman Rodger Cargile said it was “fascinating” to hear Crain’s story and “why he felt called to make this donation. It’s really a generous gift that is going to help a whole lot of people, and I’m so excited for our community.”
