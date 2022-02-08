The new Searcy Public Library will be called the Janett Crain Memorial Library after businessman Larry Crain kicked off the fundraising effort with a $2 million donation Tuesday morning.
Janett Crain, who was well-known in the community, is the late wife of Larry Crain, a 1958 graduate of Searcy High School. The name and rendering of the library was unveiled by Crain and architect Barry Hoffman at the former Searcy Athletic Club at 954 Skyline Drive that will be the new home for the library. The estimated cost to renovate the building is $5.3 million, so Crain's donation with serve as a lead gift.
Those in attendance for the unveiling included Searcy Public Library Board President Dr. Jean Ann Bell, Friends of the Library Foundation board member Jan Smith, former Arkansas first lady Ginger Beebe, state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, state Rep. Les Eaves and White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
Smith said the new library will provide 33,000 square feet, three times the present space at the 113 E. Pleasure location. There also will be an increase in parking, with 99 spaces. Smith said there will be more space, too, for children’s programs, as well as a new teen center with a special media program room and recording studio, a small business career center, meeting rooms, a U.S. Passport Office, a small used bookstore operated by Friends of the Library, an exhibition gallery for art and educational displays, a vendor-leased coffee shop and an outdoor pavilion area.
The current library, Smith said, has “served us well over 50 years. The staff is amazing and they help so many people every day. but we are entering a new era I envision as a showplace for Searcy and a place we can all be proud to share."
