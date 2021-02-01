Work on resurfacing 2.1 miles of city streets in Bradford is expected to be completed by the end of August, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Casey Chastain, after the Arkansas Highway Commission recently approved a bid of more than $206,000 for the job.
Atlas Asphalt of Batesville is being contracted for the repaving of Southwest 6th Street, West Elm Street, Southwest 3rd Street and West Park Street. Chastain said if the company doesn’t start by July 26, the Department of Transportation will start charging time.
“More than likely it will be done in August,” he said. “By the end of August, it will be complete.”
Chastain said this project is part of the state’s half-cent sales tax for highway and road projects. Arkansas voters made the tax permanent last November, with more than 55 percent voting in favor of it. The temporary tax passed in 2012 was set to expire in 2023, and reportedly generates around $290 million annually.
“The money gets divided up 70 percent highway department, 15 percent cities and 15 percent counties and this is part of that. Issue 1 that just passed is a deal to make that half-cent sales tax permanent. This is part of that money.”
This will be the second overlay project that Bradford has received out of that program, Chastain said.
In February, information will be released about Bald Knob’s second overlay project contract, he said, and Rose Bud will be getting its second round of overlay work as well. Also coming up, there will be a pavement preservation job down Arkansas Highway 5 from the Lonoke County line up to U.S. Highway 64.
