Monday’s Purple Heart ceremony for retired Air Force Tech Sgt. James Allen in Beebe was “about 18 years” in the making.
Allen, a 1992 graduate of Beebe High School, received his Purple Heart at Beebe High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps hangar, where he volunteers for the program.
“Air Force had some paperwork issues between the Air Force and the Army and I knew at some point it would happen,” Allen said. “This was a shock, a surprise with everybody being here, just awesome.”
A crowd of about 150 attended the ceremony.
“I knew everybody and I know about three-fourths of the town, and being a member of this school, graduating here, coming back to work in here, it’s just awesome,” Allen said. “Words can’t describe it. It’s absolutely awesome. The things this town, this community, the Air Force Junior ROTC program has put together, it’s a huge family and I am just absolutely honored.”
Allen was injured in October 2003 around 25 miles northwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. A staff sergeant at the time, he “was a member of a combat patrol embedded with the United States Army 10th Special Force Group.” According to a program distributed at the ceremony, the patrol was on a “routine patrol to gather intelligence and conduct surveillance on an area called the ‘three valleys’ by the locals. This area was also known for heavy enemy insurgent activity.”
“When the combat patrol entered this area, everything seemed normal. However, when Sgt. Allen was exiting his vehicle with other Special Forces members, there was a large explosion to his right side. He was knocked to the ground by the force of explosion. Although wounded, Sgt. Allen returned to his feet and engaged the enemy insurgents, delivering precision fire with his M-4 rifle.
“After the firefight, Sgt. Allen refused medical treatment until those around him were treated first. He was later evacuated to a medical treatment facility for his injuries sustained from the explosion.”
Retired Maj. Jeff Cathey, an instructor for Beebe’s Junior Air Force ROTC program, said he met Allen because one of Allen’s two daughters was in the program. Allen told him and the other instructor, Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Marsh, that he wanted to direct traffic, something that Cathey said he and Marsh do every morning.
“Since then, he volunteers to do everything,” Cathey said. “He’s a big advocate for this program. He helped set up this marksmanship program that we have. It’s like our most successful, our largest. The cadets want to shoot rifles, air rifles. He does maintenance on the rifles, gets all the equipment, so just a big advocate in the community for this program overall. He helps out in the parades, other events.
“This is an honor for me, too. I was never a squadron commander. I have given out a lot of awards to cadets but never a Purple Heart so thank you, Sgt. Allen, for letting us do this in our building.”
Allen said Marsh and Cathey “are absolutely some of the most wonderful people that you’ll ever meet and they take care of these kids, cadets; those are two men I would follow into battle anywhere.”
Continuing to praise the JROTC program, Allen said “its absolutely wonderful. It teaches these kids how to be adults, how to be responsible and it’s one of the greatest programs they’ve ever had.”
After he received his Purple Heart medal, Allen said “this is a moment to me that has never happened before. I’ve never had anything like this and I’m going to start off by saying Maj. Cathey, Chief Marsh, thank you. This program here at this school is unbelievable and these cadets, these are the ones who did this, they put all of this together.”
Beebe High School senior Halle Hardin, a member of the JROTC program, said the Purple Heart’s meaning is “one that is rich in American tradition and history. It carries the sentiments of troops going back to the 1700s. The badge of military merit, the Purple Heart’s origin and inspiration was established by George Washington in 1782 and was the first award that could be earned by anyone that was enlisted.”
Hardin said there were three recipients of the badge of military merit before the award went obsolete for 150 years.
“On George Washington’s 200th birthday, Feb. 22, 1932, the Purple Heart medal was reinstated by congressional act,” Hardin said. “It was redesigned by Elizabeth Will with the likeness of George Washington in the original badge of military merit. That design is a Purple Heart medal that we know today.”
Purple Heart Day is observed Aug. 7 each year, Hardin continued. “This tradition started in 2014. It is not a national holiday but a day for us to pause and remember the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives for our country. The Purple Heart medal has been awarded to almost two-million troops, one million of whom served during World War II. Civilians and even a horse that served with the U.S. Armed Forces in Korea named Staff Sergeant Reckless have been awarded the Purple Heart.
“Now, the Purple Heart medal is reserved for military personnel. This is due to a declaration from the Department of Defense, urged by the Military Order of the Purple Heart in 1997. Civilians injured or killed in the line of duty are awarded the Defense of Freedom Medal.”
Multiple Purple Heart recipient retired Army Master Sgt. Don Bartron, a good friend of Allen’s family, also spoke during the ceremony. He said he has known Allen since Allen was 16.
“Every time I got my Purple Heart, I woke up in a hospital bed,” Bartron said. “After a while I was wondering if I was going to make it to that hospital. The people who earn these awards … it’s something you don’t want to do, it’s something that just happens, but it starts with a gun and then it goes to their family and then it goes to the community.”
Allen’s daughter, Gracie, said, “I’m just very proud of my dad.” His wife, Janet, said, “I thought it was a wonderful ceremony honoring him. He’s waited for this day for a few years now and it’s just tremendous for him.
Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson said he has known Allen for “his whole life and his family – longtime residents and longtime business people, a good family and a very good asset to the community. It’s a very good honor for the city of Beebe and as I understand, it’s a long time that he has been waiting on this honor and I think that it’s a great asset.”
Congressman French Hill said coming on “the cusp of Veterans Day” on Thursday the Purple Heart “is such an honor and it should let every American be proud of those who serve in uniform, defend our freedoms, defend our constitution and be recognized for their bravery. It was a good day in Beebe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.