The president of a private, Churches of Christ-affiliated university in Montgomery, Ala., will be taking over in June as Harding University’s sixth president.
Harding board of trustees Chairman Bob Walker announced the selection of Dr. Michael D. Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams is a 1985 graduate of Harding.
“For the past nine months, we have conducted a nationwide search for the sixth president of our university,” Walker said. “We enlisted the services of Carter Baldwin, an executive search firm, expertly assisted in the search. We reached out to all Harding constituencies for their input. A presidential profile was written characterizing who this person must be.”
He said a presidential search committee also was appointed, made up of board members, faculty, staff and alumni.
“Finalists were determined from over 100 applications,” Walker said. “I am pleased today that we have found the right person. We have found the person that fits the profile established as characterizing our next president.”
Williams, who is from Ohio, received his undergraduate degree in accounting and his master’s in business administration from Harding, according to Walker. He received his doctorate degree in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.
“Mike is no stranger to the Harding community, having previously served in various administrative roles here, including enrollment services and advancement,” Walker said. “He left in 2015 to become a university president and has filled that role at Faulkner University to date.”
Williams’ wife, Lisa, is a 1989 Harding alumnus. They have two grown sons, Quen and Cade, who are Harding grads and a daughter-in-law, Cailin.
“The range of emotions are really too overwhelming to articulate,” William said. “Just in the last 30 minutes, the cascading memories are falling over me like a waterfall; they just keep popping. I remember my dad dropping me off at Harding and he looked at me and said, ‘Son, this is the hottest place on the planet.’
“I walked into the Heritage Center just a few minutes ago, I couldn’t help thinking about moving in to my office in 1987 in the Heritage Center. It looked a lot different then.”
Williams talked about “the hundred of campus tours “ he has given. “I have walked over every inch of this campus.”
He also shared an embarrassment of his first day on the job as president of Faulkner University on June 1, 2015. “That was a Monday and when I arrived, they said this week on Saturday morning we have 150 alums who are going to be on campus and they want to meet you; we want you to welcome them and say a little bit about your vision for this institution. I just couldn’t wait to get up that morning to go and I walked into the rotunda auditorium and I stood before them and welcome them to Harding University!”
“I thought, I’m going to get fired on my sixth day,” he said. “There are three board members. ... I still haven’t lived that moment down.”
Williams will take over for acting Harding President Dr. David B. Burks on June 1, 2022.
Williams thanked Walker for the confidence the board has placed in him to lead Harding. “It is absolutely humbling.”
“Given the seismic changes in our culture, Harding is poised for this decisive moment,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with distinguished Christian scholars, extraordinary students and passionate alumni to envision a bold and robust future.”
