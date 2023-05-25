A 1983 graduate of Searcy High School who retired from the U.S. Navy will be the guest speaker at Monday's Memorial Day service to be held at the White County Memorial Gardens on Eastline Road.
The “Remember and Honor” service starts at 10 a.m., with White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Gentry serving as the master of services.
Gordon Borst, the guest speaker, was born in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, and went to boot camp and Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Ill. in 1984. Borst is a member of American Legion Post 106 in Searcy and is presently serving as first vice commander.
He has been awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Gold Stars in lieu of third award, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Gold Stars in lieu of fifth award and the Combat Action Ribbon along with other personal and unit awards.
In addition to the guest speaker, the presentation of the wreath will be done by White County Judge Lisa Brown in honor of the late James Bond and Wayne Cook. Debbie Bond and Lillie Cook will be accepting the wreath.
Wayne Cook was born in Iraan, Texas, but raised in Searcy and graduated from Searcy High School in 1973. He enlisted in the Navy after graduation and attended basic training in San Diego.
His awards included four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, six Good Conduct Awards, an Armed Forces Service Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, two Humanitarian Service Medals), two Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, a Navel Expeditionary Medal, Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendations, four Sea Service Deployment Medals, a Rifle Marksmanship Medal, Pistol Marksmanship Medal, Craftmaster Specialist Breast Insignia and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist.
Bond was born in Bessemer, Ala., and lived there until he enlisted in the Air Force in August 1970. He served in Vietnam and returned to the Little Rock Air Force Base to complete his enlistment. Bond was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Air and Space Longevity Service Award, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Bond met his wife, Debbie ,while he was serving in the Air Force. In 1975, they married, and they settled in Searcy. Bond went to work for the Searcy Police Department and served the city for 24 years, retiring as a captain in 1999. Information provided by the Veterans Service Office showed that Bond’s badge number was “none other than 007.” Bond continued to serve city as a code inspector until 2011.
Other veterans from the county who died in the past year will be included in the "in memoriam" portion of the service, with their names read by members of the Roller Daniel Funeral Home staff.
The service also will include “America the Beautiful” performed by Jacob, Madelyn, Colby and Sawyer Layrock of Great Highlands Pipe Artist; the national anthem sung by Randy Cross, the music minister at Trinity Baptist Church the Pledge of Allegiance led by White County Veterans Service Officer Jerome George and “Amazing Grace” and "Taps" performed by the Layrocks.
