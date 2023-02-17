A 1983 Judsonia High School graduate is aiming to become a Legacy Queen after being chosen Ms. National United States Woman of Achievement in January.

To do that, Tammy Toney, 57, said she must spread her platform nationwide of embracing a second life after abuse. Toney recently started the Dream Another Dream foundation in White County for those who have experienced sexual, drug or domestic abuse. The program pairs women who have completed substance abuse or recovery programs with a female mentor to assist them in their new life, career, and housing, she said.

