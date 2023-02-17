A 1983 Judsonia High School graduate is aiming to become a Legacy Queen after being chosen Ms. National United States Woman of Achievement in January.
To do that, Tammy Toney, 57, said she must spread her platform nationwide of embracing a second life after abuse. Toney recently started the Dream Another Dream foundation in White County for those who have experienced sexual, drug or domestic abuse. The program pairs women who have completed substance abuse or recovery programs with a female mentor to assist them in their new life, career, and housing, she said.
“I had some sexual abuse in my life and I kept it hidden for all these years until in my 50s,” Toney said, “and I decided it was time for me to help other people, so that is what my platform is about. It’s Dream Another Dream; it’s about helping women embrace life after abuse and get them on the right track and get them to feel like they’re enough and that they have a purpose.”
Representing Arkansas, Toney was chosen 2023 Ms. National United States Woman of Achievement on Jan. 8 at the Pacific Palm Resort in Los Angeles County, Calif. State finalists competed in Interview, Community Service Presentation, Creative Expression or Speech and Evening Gown.
After winning the national title, Toney said the only other thing you can do is the Legacy Queen, and the only way you could be one is if you actually do your platform throughout the year. "That would be my goal to be a Legacy Queen, but I also want to bring the Woman of Achievement into Arkansas and try to get more women involved and maybe hold our own pageant here that takes them to nationals.”
Pageant push
Toney said she was involved in homecoming and the fall festival when she was younger but it wasn’t until her later years that she got really involved in pageants.
“My daughter [Alexis] was in pageants growing up and the last one she did, she won National [American] Miss Arkansas [Teen] and we started a program called Crowns For A Cause, where we worked with pre-teen girls," she said. "Every week we would meet with pre-teen girls and teach them on peer pressure and how to dress and how to act and we would have guest speakers come in and a lot of community service.
"And my daughter just one day said, ‘Mom, you need to quit living your dreams through me and start doing your own. I was 53 then and I will be 58 in April.”
Mrs. Arkansas Diamond State was Toney’s first run in the pageant world. “I was 53 and I ended up winning it and my dad actually got to crown me that night. It was in Conway. Three days later, my dad had a stroke and ended up with dementia.”
The next thing for Toney was the Miss Heart of Arkansas Pageant, which she won, “and then I won the Miss Arkansas Merry Christma. It was one that emerged in Conway.
“After that, I entered the Miss Arkansas [for] America and I won first runner-up the first year and fourth runner-up the next year. Last year, I was in the [Arkansas] State Fair [pageant] and won first runner-up.”
Talking about her most recent pageant, Toney said that is when she started building her platform. “I never experienced anything like this. It was a little bit tougher than the Miss Arkansas. You had to have a platform table and you had to have a whole table set out where you actually gave a six-minute speech in front of judges and explained about your platform and where you arrived at it and where you plan to go with it — if you would take it nationwide if you won nationals."
She said there were probably around 30 states represented. “The furthest was Puerto Rico, New York, California, Texas, Ohio; I mean, there were representatives from all over the United States. I made some really good friends and there were a lot of godly people there and this is the first time I have been to a pageant system where you were freely able to express your religion, so that was very empowering.”
She said there also was a talent portion "and I haven’t danced since I was probably 10, so I took dance lessons and performed ... to kind of tell about my life story, how I was broken and then I overcame."
She said also "had an interview with a panel of six judges. Then you had evening gown, you had fitness wear where you had to do a fitness routine. I mean, it was just a whole lot of preparation. It took months and months of preparation. It was not really just a beauty pageant because it was more about what you could bring to the table.”
“I did want to share that I made some life long friends and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime," Toney said. "I also want to praise my husband. He was my biggest supporter. My cape for my talent didn’t show up at the last moment so he took a dress apart and and made my cape out of the skirt of a dress and ironed all the words on it last minute. He was a blessing beyond measure that week."
'A bigger voice'
Following her victory, Toney said the rest of this month is pretty full with activities such as emceeing and judging pageants.
“I will be a guest speaker for different people," she said. "I am actually meeting with the Daughters of the Other Side. That’s going to be the first fundraiser that I will be doing [March 30 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.]. It’s going to be called ‘Queso for the Cause;’ that’s where I partner with Las Playitas — that’s one of my accounts from Heber Springs.
"Ben E. Keith and myself, we’re donating the cheese and the cheese dip and Carlos Valero is the one who has Las Playitas. He has four different locations and we are going to set up a both and everybody that buys Queso that day, the proceeds will go to Daughters of the Other Side.”
Toney works for Ben E. Keith Foods as a district sales representative for White County and some of outlying areas such as Wynne and Forest City. She has been a sales representative for 35 years.
Asked what she has learned from her pageant experience, Toney said, “You’re never too old to set a goal or dream another dream is what I have always said. It just took all those years of me feeling like I was nothing. I know people kind of have a perception of beauty pageants as being ‘that’s all it’s about is that it’s a beauty pageant’ — some people do, they just win the crown and that’s all they do is they want the pictures and the crown — but it’s actually what you can do for the crown.
"And when I say that, that’s what I have learned from it, it’s what I can do for others to show others they think they don’t have a purpose and they are not enough, that they can do anything, and this just happened to give me a bigger voice and a platform where I can go out and talk to other people and have an in that I might not have had.”
Toney said she would encourage other women to get involved in pageants, too.
“On my website, tammytoney.com, I have a place for people to contact me so they can get in touch with me on anything, like learning how to interview or even how to put a platform together to make a difference, and that’s my goal right now. I’m on the Praise and Worship Team at The River and I realized that I couldn’t move forward until I got myself straightened out. You have to love yourself before you can like anybody else.”
Toney said one of her very favorite quotes is, “You can get everything in life you want, if you help enough other people get what they want. That is just my ultimate goal to is to make sure that I keep my platform out there, dream another dream, and be able to touch one life at a time."
"I want to empower women to live their dreams no matter what size, shape, color or age," she said. "I am a living testament that there are second chances in life and that we all have a purpose and a plan. My platform for women is to live your dreams. I want to help women find their purpose in life and new world. I especially want to help abused women find a second chance in life. I want to help women realize the joy and self-worth in life that comes when you realize you can follow your dreams. I want to empower women and help them find their true self and realize that real beauty radiates inside. I want to be their accountability partner and help them create their new life by dusting off those forgotten dreams.”
