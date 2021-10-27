A 19-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at a Kensett residence, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Detective Lt. Chancy Warden said deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to 122 Usery Road because of a 911 call “regarding the tenant of the home being injured by what appeared to be a gunshot wound.” Tommie Jacoby Welton was taken by NorthStar EMS to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, “where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.”
“A crime scene was immediately established, and detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to begin processing the scene as a homicide,” Warden wrote. “Witness statements were gathered, and evidence was collected at the scene that will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further analysis.”
Sheriff Phillip Miller said late Wednesday afternoon that his office does have persons of interest in the case.
“Senseless violence like this has no place in communities we all live in,” Miller said. “Working with the prosecutor’s office, our deputies and detectives will not stop until those that are responsible for this crime are arrested and brought to trial.”
Warden asked that anyone with information “they believe may be of use in the investigation” call the sheriff’s office at (501) 279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Communications Center at (501) 279-6241.
