An early Thursday crash in Jacksonville claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Searcy.
In a crash summary report from Arkansas State Police, Jacksonville Police Department Patrolman Daniel Sousa, the investigating officer, wrote that a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling south at the 2500 block of John Harden Drive when it left the roadway and went airborne crossing the U.S. Highway 67/167 off-ramp at Exit 11, struck a traffic light pole and came to rest on the west side of North First Street.
