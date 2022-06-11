A 19-year-old from Rose Bud died as the result of a crash early Friday morning on Arkansas Highway 310.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Eli Roetzel was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra westbound on Highway 310 when he failed to negotiate a right curve west of Letona. Roetzel ran off the roadway to the left and collided with a large tree.
Trooper Andrew A. Lay wrote that the weather was clear and the road was dry. The time of the crash was listed at 6:21 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.