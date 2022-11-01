A teenager drove through barricades Monday evening at Beebe's Trunk or Treat in the downtown area, but no one was injured, according to the Beebe Police Department.
Jordyn Gray, 19, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and 25 counts of aggravated assault.
In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon Beebe police said the event was largely successful but was tainted by Gray's actions around 6 p.m. They said a grey-colored Toyota Corolla driven by Gray went through barricades in place to prevent traffic from entering the festival.
"People were crossing the street at the crosswalk on Main Street when the vehicle hit the barricade, which threw it over 20 feet," Beebe police said. "Then while in the crowd of people, the car turned into a parking lot at a high rate of speed, leaving burnt rubber on Main Street.
"The vehicle then reentered the roadway driving back into the crowd, and as the vehicle got near the crosswalk again, the engine stalled. Several people attempted to get the suspect to stop, but she started the engine back up and drove down Main Street to Mississippi Street, where the vehicle stalled again."
The police said a couple of people took Gray's keys and tried "to keep the suspect near the vehicle, but she pulled out a Taser and pointed it toward bystanders."
Officers arrived as the teen was trying to leave the scene. They reportedly instructed her to stop numerous times but she did not respond, so they took her to the ground and arrested her.
Beebe police filed an affidavit for the issuance of a search warrant for a blood draw of the suspect. White County District Court Judge Mark Derrick determined that there was probable cause for the issuance of the warrant. He also issued an order of assist which required an area hospital to assist with the blood draw.
As of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect had not been booked into jail.
"We are so thankful no one was injured, as a large crowd was present," the Beebe police said. "We are also very grateful for the part the citizens played in assisting in her arrest."
The police said community member Butch Rice with Stallion Transportation Group stated that he will work with police to ensure that there is never another opportunity for a similar incident by using his company's trucks and trailers to block all road entrances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.