A teenager drove through barricades Monday evening at Beebe's Trunk or Treat in the downtown area, but no one was injured, according to the Beebe Police Department. 

Jordyn Gray, 19, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and 25 counts of aggravated assault.

