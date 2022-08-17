An 18-year-old Higginson female officially has been charged with attempted rape of a juvenile male.

A warrant was issued recently for Ashten Danielle Bryant on the class A felony charge at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and a $75,000 bond was issued. She was not in custody in White County on Wednesday and no court date had been set.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.