An 18-year-old Higginson female officially has been charged with attempted rape of a juvenile male.
A warrant was issued recently for Ashten Danielle Bryant on the class A felony charge at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and a $75,000 bond was issued. She was not in custody in White County on Wednesday and no court date had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenaged minor was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County on April 7 about an alleged sexual assault. He reportedly said that while he was sleeping, Bryant put his sexual organ inside hers. He reportedly woke up, pushed her off and “left the room.”
However, while he was then attempting to sleep on the couch in the living room, she “came into the room and got on top of him, to which he awoke and pushed her off again,” Warren wrote.
Warren wrote that the investigation uncovered “prior allegations” against Bryant “for similar incidents, including one involving the same juvenile.” Bryant reportedly “refused to be interviewed on the matter and requested to speak with an attorney.”
A warrant also was issued for Bryan Edward Patterson, 37, of Jacksonville on a class C felony charge of violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act or failure to report address change. He also was charged as an habitual offender, but was no longer in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday. Plea and arraignment are set for Sept. 20 in White County Circuit Court.
Patterson verified his address June 7 as being on Bowman Road in McRae, according to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows with the sheriff’s office. However, an individual reportedly told Meadows on June 21 that she was checking the Arkansas Crime Information Center “for sex offenders living in her area,” spoke with neighbors of the address listed by Patterson and “realized he was not currently living” there. She reportedly was told by the woman living at the Bowman Road residence that “Patterson had not lived at the address since early in the year.”
Meadows wrote that she confirmed with the resident that Patterson had only been “allowed to stay temporarily” at the Bowman Road residence and had been “asked to move out” in January. The resident reportedly said that Patterson said he would be living with his mother in Jacksonville.
When Patterson was interviewed about giving a false address, he reportedly said that “he was embarrassed to say he was ‘homeless.’’’ Meadows wrote that Patterson said he had been homeless only “for about a month.” When asked about living with his mother, he said he hadn’t stayed with her, but just in the Jacksonville area, and he “denied it had been that long” when asked “about him being in Jacksonville since January.” He was then arrested and charged.
