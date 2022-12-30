A Beebe 19-year-old who drove through a barricade and a crowd gathered downtown for Beebe’s trunk or treat Oct. 31 officially has been charged with 17 counts of aggravated assault.

In addition to the class D felonies, Jordyn Leigh Gray also is facing a charge of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, according the warrant issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Gray remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday on a $75,000 bond. She is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

