A Beebe 19-year-old who drove through a barricade and a crowd gathered downtown for Beebe’s trunk or treat Oct. 31 officially has been charged with 17 counts of aggravated assault.
In addition to the class D felonies, Jordyn Leigh Gray also is facing a charge of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, according the warrant issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Gray remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday on a $75,000 bond. She is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Gray had been preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, crossing a median, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, 25 counts of aggravated assault and out-of-town warrant/assist when she was arrested. Beebe Police Department Capt. Steven Hall said then that it was “nothing short of a miracle” that no one was hurt.
Hall wrote in the affidavit that there were “hundreds of people” at the “Halloween Festival” on Main Street when a gray Toyota passenger car driven by Gray “struck a barricade, throwing it over 20 feet off the roadway.” The vehicle then reportedly went through the crowd “nearly hitting several people” before “driving at a high rate of speed past College Street.” The vehicle then turned around “quickly” in a parking lot and headed north on Main.
However, the vehicle stalled when it reached the area of the barricade that it had hit, Hall wrote. “The crowd tried to stop the female driver ... from moving the vehicle forward, with at least one person standing in front of the vehicle. But Gray was able to get the vehicle started and traveled two more blocks north, where the vehicle stalled again.”
After a witness reached in and removed the key from the ignition, Gray reportedly got out, grabbed a mini-Taser from the back seat and told the person who had taken her keys to give them back, while pointed the Taser at him.
When an officer arrived, he “could immediately tell by her facial expressions and demeanor that she was intoxicated,” Hall wrote. She reportedly resisted arrest initially before other officers arrived and they were able to arrest her.
Arkansas Department of Transportation employees who were doing road repairs at the intersection of Main and Mississippi streets told police that Gray drove through “a well-marked work zone from north Main Street” before hitting the barricade. “There were 12 workers present in the work zone,” Hall wrote.
“It was a very dangerous thing that occurred,” Hall said in early November. “We’re just thankful that nobody was injured.”
He said two “full blocks” from Center Street to the Beebe First Methodist Church were packed with people. “At the peak when it was dark, the place was just full. You couldn’t even get down the middle. I was having to walk through the crowd, trying to make a path because there was so many people.”
Hall’s son, Josh, who attended the event with his wife and their two daughters, a 2-month-old in a stroller and a 9-year-old, said, “It felt like at least 1,000 people there.”
Josh Hall said they were in shock when Gray first came through the barricade “and as everyone was screaming they all started running to the Methodist church.”
“It was just a scary event, man,” he said. “It kind of sucks because this was one of the most well-attended trunk or treats in Beebe. They always do so well. There was such a presence of the cops – they were everywhere – so it really sucked that it happened with so many people there because then it became the highlight of the night. Here we are having a good time.
“The thing is when the cops got her contained and we did our reports, everybody went back to having fun, and the [Beebe] Chamber of Commerce did a great job with trunk or treat.”
Steven Hall said the Beebe Police Department “had a bunch of officers in the crowd, mingling. We left a couple away from the crowd if something occurred out on the street to take calls. We had almost our whole department working the area because we knew there was going to be a big crowd.”
“We thought the safety precautions had been taken with a Stallion [Transportation Group] semi blocking Center and Main, and the state was doing construction at Mississippi and Main. They closed that down,” he said. “But she drove around their culvert work there. She went through their barrier where she busted her mirror off at that place.”
The police said community member Butch Rice with Stallion Transportation Group stated that he will work with police to ensure that there is never another opportunity for a similar incident by using his company’s trucks and trailers to block all road entrances.
“It’s just not something you think you would see in a little town like Beebe,” Josh Hall said of the incident.
